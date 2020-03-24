The Pretenders Release New Song From Upcoming ‘Hate For Sale’ Album; Record To Drop On July 17th!

The Pretenders have today revealed their brand-new song, “Hate For Sale,” following a radio premiere on Steve Lamacq’s BBC 6 Music show this afternoon. The song is the title track from the band’s new album, out July 17 via BMG. Pre-orders are available now.

Speaking about the track Chrissie Hynde said: “We all love punk, so I think it would be fair to say that “Hate for Sale,” is our tribute to the punk band I considered the most musical of the genre — The Damned.” Last week, The Pretenders released the first single from the album, “The Buzz.” “I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction,” said Hynde. “’The Buzz’ is about that. Not mine, of course – I’m never obsessive never obsessive never obsessive.”

Produced by the revered Stephen Street (The Smiths, Blur) Hate For Sale is The Pretenders’ 11th studio album and the first to be written collaboratively by Chrissie Hynde and electrifyingly dynamic guitarist James Walbourne. Speaking about writing with James for the first time, Chrissie added:

“I wanted to write with him since day one. James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan, and The Rails, to name but a few. We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true”.

The Pretenders most recent album, 2016’s Alone was a critical success and a welcome return for the line-up, coming eight years after 2008’s Break Up The Concrete.

Due to retail and shipment restrictions relating to Covid-19, there has been no option but to delay the release of the new album. Hate For Sale will now be released July 17, 2020.

The Pretenders intend to celebrate HATE FOR SALE with a truly epic North American tour alongside Journey, with dates beginning May 15 at Ridgefield, WA’s Sunlight Supply Amphitheater and then continuing into mid-September. In addition, the band – which recently toured alongside Stevie Nicks and supported Fleetwood Mac at their historic 2019 two-night-stand at London’s Wembley Stadium – will also make a very special festival appearance, serving as direct support to Pearl Jam at the upcoming Ohana Festival 2020, curated by Eddie Vedder and Kelly Slater and set for September 27 at Doheny State Beach in Dana Point, CA.

“Hate For Sale” Tracklisting:

Hate For Sale

The Buzz

Lightning Man

Turf Accountant Daddy

You Can’t Hurt a Fool

I Didn’t Know When To Stop

Maybe Love Is In NYC

Junkie Walk

Didn’t Want To Be This Lonely

Crying in Public

THE PRETENDERS – NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2020

MAY

15 – Ridgefield, WA – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

16 – George, WA – Gorge Amphitheatre

18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena

20 – Boise, ID – Taco Bell Arena

21 – West Valley City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre

23 – Inglewood, CA – The Forum

24 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

26 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

27 – Concord, CA – Concord Pavilion

29 – Wheatland, CA – Toyota Amphitheatre

30 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

JUNE

1 – Phoenix, AZ – Ak-Chin Pavilion

2 – Albuquerque, NM – Isleta Amphitheater

4 – Denver, CO – Pepsi Center

6 – East Troy, MI – Alpine Valley Music Theatre

7 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

9 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

10 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena

19 – Oklahoma City, OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena

20 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theater

22 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP

24 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

26 – Maryland Heights, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

27 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

29 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center

30 – Cuyahoga Falls OH – Blossom Music Center

JULY

2 – Moline, IL – TaxSlayer® Center

3 – Tinley Park, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

6 – Clarkston, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre

8 – Grand Rapids, MI – Van Andel Arena

10 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

11 – Burgettstown, PA- KeyBank Pavilion

13 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

14 – Quebec City, PQ – Videotron Center

17 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre

18 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

29 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center

30 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

AUGUST

1 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center

2 – Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live

4 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center

5 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion

7 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

8 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

10 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

12 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

13 – Atlanta, GA – Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

21 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

22 – West Palm Beach, FL – Coral Sky Amphitheatre

24 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

26 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf

27 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

29 – Bossier City, LA – CenturyLink Center

30 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion

SEPTEMBER

2 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

3 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

5 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

6 – The Woodlands, TX – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

9 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

11 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium

12 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

27 – Dana Point, CA – OHANA Festival 2020 *

ALL DATES W/JOURNEY EXCEPT * FESTIVAL APPEARANCE

