Bikini Kill Announce Dates For Rescheduled Spring Shows

Last year, legendary feminist punk band Bikini Kill regrouped for their first full shows since 1997 with performances across the globe. After quickly selling out an expansive list of international tour dates, the band was slated to perform across North America and Europe. As the world eagerly looks forward to a less complicated time, the band has announced their rescheduled March, April, and May 2020 shows to later this year.

Full list of dates below and here. For any questions regarding purchased tickets, ticket holders can contact their local venue.

The rescheduled run will see the band back in Olympia, WA, where they first started, for two benefit concerts (October 26-27) for Interfaith Works Nightly Shelter, a local non-profit acting as the only shelter/homeless services program that explicitly prioritizes women and LGBT single adults in the Olympia community.

In initial interviews since Bikini Kill’s reunion, band members Kathleen Hannaand Tobi Vail respectively sat down with Pitchfork and The Olympian, explaining how the band reunited, while touching on what their music meant before and how it remains relevant in today’s cultural moment. These shows see the band performing with their iconic line-up of Kathleen Hanna on vocals, Tobi Vail on drums, and Kathi Wilcox on bass — along with guitarist Erica Dawn Lyle. Hailed by The New York Times, Rolling Stone, Pitchfork and The Los Angeles Times, the reunion has sparked critical discussion on the band’s legacy and influence on culture and music today with Entertainment Weekly, NYLON, The New York Times.

Bikini Kill 2020 Tour Dates

8/4: Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell

8/7: Katowice, Poland @ OFF Festival

8/10: Budapest, Hungary @ SZIGET Festival

8/12: Oslo, Norway @ Øya Festival

8/14: Gothenburg, Sweden @ Way Out West

8/16: Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

9/12: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

9/13: Miami, FL @ The Ground at Club Space

9/15: Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live

9/16: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL @ Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

9/18: Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

9/19: Charlottesville, VA @ The Jefferson Theater

9/20: Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel

9/22: Knoxville TN @ The Mill & Mine

9/23: Louisville, KY @ Headliner’s Music Hall

9/25: Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

9/26: Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

9/27: Birmingham, AL @ Iron City

10/21: Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Ampitheatre =

10/23: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

10/25: Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre #

10/26: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater (Interfaith Works Benefit)

10/27: Olympia, WA @ Capitol Theater # (Interfaith Works Benefit)

10/30: Victoria, BC @ Distrikt

10/31: Oakland, CA @ Burger Boogaloo

11/2: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

11/3: Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom ^

11/19: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore %

11/20: Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

11/22: Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall %

11/23: Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre %

11/24: South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground %

11/27: Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre $

11/28: Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

11/29: Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre ~

12/1: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/2: Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

12/3: Montreal, QB @ M Telus

& w/ Table Sugar

^ w/ Lithics

% w/ Alice Bag

# w/ Mecca Normal

$ w/ Donkey Bugs

~ w/ XV, CB Radio Gorgeous

= w/ Princess Nokia

