Michael C. Hall, Peter Yanowitz + Matt Katz-Bohen aka Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Release Debut EP

Michael C. Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Lazarus), Peter Yanowitz (The Wallflowers, Morningwood) and Matt Katz-Bohen’s (Blondie, Cyndi Lauper) avant-indie trio Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum have released their anticipated, self-titled debut EP today. PRESS HERE to listen!

Taking their name from a phrase suggested by Katz-Bohen’s daughter, the group constructed an entire world for their music, imagining the Butterfly Museum as a physical space brought to life with the help of legendary mixer Tom Elmhirst (Adele, The xx). Full track listing can be found below.

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum offers an intoxicating mix that transcends genre, and that is on display in the band’s previous singles “Ketamine”– a hypnotic and somewhat creepy dreamscape; pulsating dance track “Come Talk To Me” and “Love American Style”which puts listeners in a trance as it journeys through a vibey, cerebral voyage that’s both mesmerizing and thought-provoking from start to finish. Each song on the EP showcases a completely different side of the experimental band. PRESS HERE to watch the video for “Ketamine,” HERE to watch the video for “Come Talk To Me,” and HERE to watch the video for “Love American Style.”

Born from a shared love of pushing art into uncharted territories after first working together on the set of the Broadway smash-hit Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Hall, Yanowitzand Katz-Bohen create adventurous and bold experimental arrangements that incorporate everything from distorted synth rock and ethereal electronics to dreamy folk and R&B.

“We all bring something unique to the project,” says vocalist Michael C. Hall. “We’re a three-legged stool; we couldn’t stand up without all of us working together. The first time we played together was a magical moment.”

Michael C. Hall has always been a musical talent. He is a longstanding Broadway performer, having played leading roles in Chicago, Cabaret, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and was selected by David Bowie to star in his musical, Lazarus. He has also earned many accolades for his acting chops, including an Emmy nomination for his work on the HBO drama Six Feet Under, a Golden Globe and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the acclaimed Showtime series Dexter. Hall assumed the title role in Hedwig and the Angry Inchon Broadway on October 16, 2014 and performed the role until January 18, 2015. His bandmates boast similarly prodigious resumes. Peter Yanowitz began his career playing drums in The Wallflowers before going on to co-found indie stalwarts Morningwood and work with artists as varied as Natalie Merchant, Yoko Ono, Andrew W.K., Allen Ginsberg, and Billy Bragg & Wilco, who enlisted him to perform on their seminal ‘Mermaid Avenue’ collaboration. Keyboardist Matt Katz-Bohen spent the last decade touring and recording with Blondie, in addition to working with the likes of Boy George and Cyndi Lauper.

Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum Debut EP Track Listing:

1) Don’t

2) Vicious

3) Love American Style

4) Ketamine

5) Come Talk To Me

6) Sweet & Low

Follow Princess Goes To The Butterfly Museum online:

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.