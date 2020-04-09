YelaWolf Debuts New 10-Part Documentary Series ‘Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life’ On Crackle

Artist, songwriter and entrepreneur Yelawolf debuted his new Crackle Original Series today, Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life. He explained the show will “journey through the trenches … and celebrate the less celebrated, through a common thread of lifestyle, community and culture.”

A retrospective look into his career that created a subculture giant, the 10-part documentary series is now streaming exclusively for free on the AVOD streaming platform Crackle. Crackle is a property of Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (Nasdaq: CSSE) company.

“As part of Crackle’s commitment to offer original, inspiring and thought-provoking docu-series, we are excited to present in exclusivity Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “There is no doubt in my mind that this series’ unique point of view and real-life stories will truly resonate with Crackle’s users. And, as always, it is free to watch, making it accessible to the broadest audience possible.”

Crackle is available on a wide variety of platforms including streaming services, connected TVs, mobile devices, set top boxes, video game consoles and online at www.crackle.com. Crackle plans to promote the series through a variety of avenues on their network to make sure fans have the opportunity to experience this immersive project. In addition, the series will launch on Popcornflix, another Crackle Plus network, in May.

YelaWolf added, “A Slumerican Life caught lighting in a bottle. There were so many random and magical things happening during filming that there wasn’t enough room in each episode to edit it all in. The producers had one rule: never stop recording. And they didn’t. It’s unscripted, raw and real. Welcome to my world.”

Yelawolf recently returned stateside from his European Ghetto Cowboy tour supporting his newest acclaimed album Ghetto Cowboy, his sixth studio release. It’s the first release from his independent label, Slumerican Records, an extension of his lifestyle and culture brand with retail headquarters in Nashville. Ghetto Cowboy follows Yelawolf’s critically acclaimed Trunk Muzik 3, which released in Spring 2019 on Shady Records.

A multi-faceted performer, Wolf made his cinematic debut last summer in the award-winning film The Peanut Butter Falcon, in which the director created the role specifically with him in mind. The artist also celebrated his distinctive award-winning whiskey brand, Creek Water, which is sold across the country. In just one year, it was named Consumers’ Choice, earning the Gold Medal and Innovation Award from the 2019 Sip Awards.

Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life is executive produced by Yelawolf, Mike Wolfe, Shaun Silva from Tacklebox Films and Melanie Moreau and Justin Killion from Complex Networks. Seth Needle, SVP of Global Acquisitions and Co-Productions at Screen Media Ventures, and Richard De Croce, SVP of Programming at Crackle Plus negotiated the acquisition with Myles O’Connell, SVP Global Distribution & Business Development at Complex Networks.

