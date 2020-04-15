Jack Russell’s Great White Unleashes Unplugged Version Of Iconic ‘Once Bitten’ Album

Vocalist and co-founder of legendary ‘80s hard rock group Great White, Jack Russell, is proud to announce the release of a very special acoustic album revisiting the band’s 1987 multi-platinum masterpiece Once Bitten featuring some of their biggest and most recognizable hits including “Save Your Love” and “Rock Me!”

Once Bitten Acoustic Bytes will be available everywhere starting May 1 on digital as well as CD and a limited edition BLUE vinyl LP from Deadline Music, a division of Cleopatra Records, Inc.

Aided by the likes of guitarist Robby Lochner (who also produced and mixed the album), longtime Great White bassist Tony Montana (now on guitar), bassist Dan McNay and drummer Dicki Fliszer, these songs have been stripped to their emotional core, spotlighting the intensely passionate story at the heart of each song. Just check out the new version of the unforgettable ballad “Save Your Love,” which has been shorn of all rockstar pomp to reveal a heartfelt hymn yearning, love and loss.

Or just watch the new video, directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films (Queensrÿche, Tom Keifer), which communicates the song’s message powerfully:

Jack Russell explains “Once Bitten is one of my favorite albums that we did. I always wondered what it would sound like done acoustically. The experience recording this unplugged version was really neat. It brought back a lot of memories of the original recording session, things I had forgotten about. Interestingly, the songs that I thought wouldn’t translate acoustically like ‘Livin’ On The Edge’ and ‘Never Change Heart,’ the heavier songs, came out the best. Now, I’m looking forward to doing it again for …Twice Shy!”

To purchase: https://orcd.co/jackrussellsgreatwhite

Track List:

1. Lady Redlight

2. Gonna Getcha

3. Rock Me

4. All Over Now

5. Mistreater

6. Never Change Heart

7. Fast Road

8. Livin’ On The Edge

9. Save Your Love

10. Babe (I’m Gonna Leave You)

