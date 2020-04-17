Puddle of Mudd Premiere New Lyric Video For “Sunshine”

Multi-Platinum-selling rock band Puddle of Mudd premiere their new lyric video for “Sunshine.” The track comes from the band’s latest album, entitled Welcome to Galvania, which is available through Pavement Entertainment. Fans can stream or purchase the album HERE: https://orcd.co/mjo7n4p/

With the current COVID-19 pandemic, the band extends their best wishes to everyone and wants their fans to know they are not alone. “Relax. Hang in there. We’re all in this together,” says frontman Wes Scantlin. “We can make it through this.”

The lyric video for “Sunshine” is a response to the events we are all going through in these trying times. Feelings of fear, isolation, and loss are all reflected in the video. However, if we all do our best to stay safe and stay strong, the sun will shine down on all of us again. Times may be dark now, but Puddle of Mudd hopes to offer a message of hope with their new lyric video. “Sunshine” was produced by Blake Scantlin.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.