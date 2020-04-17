The Cybertronic Spree Unleash Cover of Iconic Theme From HBO’s ‘Westworld’

The Cybertronic Spree have put their quarantine downtime to good use! The out of this world rockers have just unleashed a moody cover of the iconic theme song to HBO’S critically-acclaimed series, ‘Westworld.’ Check out the song below and be sure to visit the band’s official Facebook page and official website, www.thecybertronicspree.com.

“Rockstars in Disguise, The Cybertronic Spree are locked down in quarantine and on that robo-soap-opera bullsh*t . Here they pay tribute to Westworld, composed by Ramin Djawadi in what is seriously the most fun robots have had in film since maybe Ex Machina, Blade runner or possibly AI? Though they had tons of fun in Battlestar Galactica… Come at me with your hot takes.” – The Cybertronic Spree

About the band: More than meets the eye, The Cybertronic Spree are here on Earth with one critical mission: To party like it’s 1986! This band of Transformers has been brought together by the power of rock ’n roll and they can’t be stopped. Join Hotrod, Arcee, Rumble, Unicron, Soundwave, Bumblebee, Shockwave and a Quintesson as they prove they’ve got the power to light your darkest hour. Known across the galaxy for having cast aside their warring factions in the search for the ultimate party, these rockstars in disguise play music from The Transformers: The Movie, hit film and anime songs, and video game covers. They blend their love for the ’80s and ’80s metal into an energon-fueled, unforgettable live show!

Their live show is not to be missed. Check out their cover of Led Zeppelin’s “Immigrant Song” below. We are currently awaiting the transmission re-scheduling dates for their highly-anticipated “Party ‘Til We Break 2020 Tour”.

