MTV Greenlights “Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny” Series, To Launch In Summer 2020

MTV has announced the greenlight of its new series, “Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny.” Produced by U.K.’s Gobstopper TV, the new series is slated to launch this Summer and will be hosted by “Jersey Shore Family Vacation’s” Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. Additionally, the show is set to premiere internationally later this year.

Following the success of “Double Shot at Love with DJ Pauly D and Vinny,” which was the #1 new cable series of 2019 with P18-34 that dominated Thursday nights, the dynamic duo returns to put their prank-war skills to the test.

Each episode will pair DJ Pauly D or Vinny with a subject of a viral internet prank who is seeking payback on the friend, family member or loved one who originally embarrassed them. With help from DJ Pauly D and Vinny, the pairs will attempt to pull off some of the most over-the-top pranks yet in order to get the ultimate revenge.

Fans can watch DJ Pauly D and Vinny every Thursday on “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” airing at 8PM ET/PT on MTV. In this week’s episode, “Unresolved Issues,” the girls head to New Orleans to celebrate Angelina’s bachelorette party, but unresolved issues threaten to blow the whole thing up.

“Revenge Prank with DJ Pauly D and Vinny” is produced by MTV and Gobstopper TV.

