RENO 911!: Official Trailer and Images Revealed For Beloved Series’ Return; Premieres May 4th Only On Quibi!

The first look at the RENO 911! revival has arrived. Check out the official trailer and poster art below. The series premieres May 4th, only on Quibi!

Written and created by Robert Ben Garant, Kerri Kenney-Silver and Thomas Lennon, RENO 911! let viewers ride shotgun with the courageous men and women of the Reno Sheriff’s Department as they lay down the law and put their lives on the line. The RENO 911! camera doesn’t blink – and when the bullets start flying, the Reno Sheriff’s Department will be right behind you.

The cast includes Robert Ben Garant, Thomas Lennon, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough and Carlos Alazraqui. Produced by Comedy Central Studios, the series also features Ian Roberts, Joe LoTruglio and Mary Birdsong.

