Legendary Rockers GWAR Announce “Scumdogs of the Universe” 30th Anniversary Box Set!

Human Scum! Times are tough. You’ve probably missed rent and emptied your bank account on toilet paper, frozen pizzas, and subscriptions to porn sites. Now that you are unemployed and destitute, your Lords and Masters GWAR have created something new to tempt you into wasting your meager stimulus checks. 2020 marks of the 30th Anniversary of seminal GWAR album “Scumdogs of the Universe.” 30 fucking years! Who would have thought??

In celebration of this momentous occasion, GWAR is pleased to announce a special 30th Anniversary “Scumdogs of the Universe” Box Set! This limited edition release of “Scumdogs of the Universe” has been completely remixed, remastered, and perfected by Ronan Chris Murphy. Hear GWAR’s classic breakout album the way the Scumdogs intended the listener to hear it. The 30th Anniversary “Scumdogs of the Universe” Box Set includes never before released versions of songs you love with lots of goodies and collectibles thrown in.

This massive collection includes:

*Remixed and Remastered album on two 180g White and Red Opaque Vinyl Discs

*Cassette of demos and rarities

*48 page book of classic photos, gig posters and more

*GWAR illustrated vinyl slipmat

*Giant 3 foot x 4 foot subway poster of the album cover image

*Collectable reproduction All Access pass

*8×10 promo photo

*Enclosed in a custom display box

*MP3, WAV, or FLAC download of the remastered audio

*Sticker Pack

*Death Certificate

Pre-order your copy at: https://lnk.to/scumdogsbox

Signed sets come with custom Swirl Vinyl and they are available exclusively at GWAR.net.

Demo Cassette Tracklisting:

1. Vlad the Impaler

2. Black & Huge

3. Years w/o

4. Sexy Song

5. Death Pod

6. Cardinal Syn

7. Cool Place to Park

8. Jellyfish (King Queen)

9. Bring Me The Child

10. Slave Song

Vinyl Track Listing:

Side A

1. Salamanizer

2. Maggots

3. Sick of You

4. Vlad the Impaler

Side B

5. Slaughterama

6. King Queen

Side C

7. Horror of Yig

8. Love Surgery

9. Sexecutioner

Side D

10. Years Without Light

11. Black n Huge

12. Death Pod

13. Cool Place To Park

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.