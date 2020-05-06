Scream Factory To Unleash The Terror of ‘Universal Horror Collection Vol. 5’ On June 16th!

Universal Horror Collection Vol. 5 will scream to life on Blu-ray™ on June 16 from Scream Factory.

The collection includes four tales of terror from the archives of Universal Pictures, the true home of classic horror. A mobster’s brain is transplanted into an ape who carries out his revenge in The Monster And The Girl. A mad scientist turns an ape into a beautiful, but deadly woman in Captive Wild Woman. Jungle Woman, the sequel to Captive Wild Woman, is an eerie thriller with all the danger of wild animals on the loose and a sexy killer on the prowl! And in The Jungle Captive, a scientist has experimented on re-animating animals … but now he has decided to go one step further and re-animate a human!

Universal Horror Collection Vol. 5 Includes:

THE MONSTER AND THE GIRL

Special Features:

NEW 2K scan of a fine grain film element

NEW Audio Commentary with film historians Tom Weaver and Steve Kronenberg

CAPTIVE WILD WOMAN

Special Features:

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian/author Tom Weaver

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

JUNGLE WOMAN

Special Features:

NEW 2K scan of a fine grain film element

NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Gregory William Mank

Still Gallery

THE JUNGLE CAPTIVE

Special Features:

NEW 2K scan of a fine grain film element

NEW Audio Commentary by film historian Scott Gallinghouse

Theatrical Trailer

