Scream Factory To Unleash The Terror of ‘Universal Horror Collection Vol. 5’ On June 16th!

Universal Horror Collection Vol. 5 will scream to life on Blu-ray™ on June 16 from Scream Factory.
The collection includes four tales of terror from the archives of Universal Pictures, the true home of classic horror. A mobster’s brain is transplanted into an ape who carries out his revenge in The Monster And The Girl. A mad scientist turns an ape into a beautiful, but deadly woman in Captive Wild Woman. Jungle Woman, the sequel to Captive Wild Woman, is an eerie thriller with all the danger of wild animals on the loose and a sexy killer on the prowl! And in The Jungle Captive, a scientist has experimented on re-animating animals … but now he has decided to go one step further and re-animate a human!
Universal Horror Collection Vol. 5 Includes:
THE MONSTER AND THE GIRL
Special Features:
- NEW 2K scan of a fine grain film element
- NEW Audio Commentary with film historians Tom Weaver and Steve Kronenberg
CAPTIVE WILD WOMAN
Special Features:
- NEW Audio Commentary with film historian/author Tom Weaver
- Theatrical Trailer
- Still Gallery
JUNGLE WOMAN
Special Features:
- NEW 2K scan of a fine grain film element
- NEW Audio Commentary with film historian Gregory William Mank
- Still Gallery
THE JUNGLE CAPTIVE
Special Features:
- NEW 2K scan of a fine grain film element
- NEW Audio Commentary by film historian Scott Gallinghouse
- Theatrical Trailer