Goo Goo Dolls Debut Brand New Lyric Video For “Fearless”

Multi-platinum, four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have debuted a brand new lyric video for their uplifting single “Fearless,” one of the standout songs from the band’s 12th studio album Miracle Pill [Warner Records]. Directed and produced by Michael Perlmutter, the comic-book-inspired piece is a heartfelt celebration of life’s everyday heroes. Watch the video below.

Yesterday, Goo Goo Dolls also released a live performance of “Fearless” in association with Global Citizen for their “Together At Home” Series. The stripped-down rendition was recorded in an effort to spread awareness and raise funds for the World Health Organization to help end the coronavirus. Watch it now HERE.

Miracle Pill officially arrived in September 2019 via Warner Records. The album was described as “potentially the biggest Dolls album released to date [Planet Rock]”, as well as one that “easily stands alongside the best of their career [PopMatters].” In addition to “Lost,” the engaging and timely album also features numerous other instant-classics such as the smash single “Miracle Pill” and the uplifting slow-burn “Autumn Leaves.”

ABOUT GOO GOO DOLLS

Formed in Buffalo, NY during 1986 by John Rzeznik and Robby Takac, Goo Goo Dolls quietly broke records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 12 million records worldwide, the group garnered four GRAMMY® Award nominations and seized a page in the history books by achieving 14 number one and Top 10 hits at Hot AC-“the most of any artist.” As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.” Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” Thus far, A Boy Named Goo [1995] went double-platinum, Dizzy Up The Girl went quadruple-platinum, and Gutterflower [2002] and Let Love In [2006] both went gold as Something for the Rest of Us [2010] and Magnetic [2013] bowed in the Top 10 of the Billboard Top 200. 2016’s Boxesattracted the praise of People and Huffington Post as Noisey, Consequence of Sound, and more featured them. Their music has been covered by everyone from Taylor Swift to Leona Lewis. Among many accolades, John received the prestigious “Hal David Starlight Award” in 2008 as well.

Following a sold-out 2018 twentieth anniversary tour in celebration of Dizzy Up The Girl, Goo Goo Dolls wrote and recorded their twelfth full-length album, Miracle Pill [Warner Records]– igniting a bold and bright new era in the process. Miracle Pill arrived on September 13th, 2019 via Warner Records.

