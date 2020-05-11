TRAPT To Release ‘SHADOW WORK’ Album On June 19th Via The Label Group

American rock band, TRAPT, has announced that they will release their new record titled SHADOW WORK on June 19th via The Label Group/INgrooves. The band will drop two new singles, “Make It Out Alive” and “Tell Me How You Really Feel” on May15th and a third single “Far Enough Away” on May 22, 2020. The first 3 singles will be instant gratification tracks along with a Jewel cover “Save Your Soul” which is only available when you pre-order the digital album.

“Make It Out Alive” was the last song written for our new album “Shadow Work” and I hope it inspires people to never give up. Times can get so tough and it can be easy to just want to let go of all the struggle. But I think the struggles we go through define us. Each crisis we go through, staring into an abyss of the unknown, makes us stronger when we come out the other side. I know that we will come out stronger, as a country and as a world, through the current crisis we find ourselves battling and every other crisis that comes our way in the future. We always do!” says Chris Taylor Brown.

“Shadow Work: Tracklisting:

1. Make It Out Alive

2. I Want To Want What I Want

3. Tell me how you really feel

4. Too little too late

5. Far enough away

6. Turn Me Around Again

7. Trying Too Hard

8. Let Me Down Slowly

9. Too Far Away

10. Get You Back

11. Hold And Be Held

TRAPT Upcoming Show Dates:

May 22 District Bar and Grill Rockford, IL

Jun 11 DNA Lounge San Francisco, CA

Jun 12 Whiskey A Go Go W. Hollywood, CA

Jun 19 Tanana Valley Fairgrounds Fairbanks, AK

Jun 20 Williwaw Anchorage, AK

Jun 27 Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade Las Vegas, NV

Jul 10 Legends Event Park Chickasha, OK

Jul 16 The Crafthouse Stage & Grill Pittsburgh, PA

Jul 18 The Chance Theater Poughkeepsie, NY

Jul 25 Berkshirestock Fest Pownal, VT

Jul 30 Morgan Hill Event Center w/ Saliva & Tantric Hermon, ME

Jul 31 Revolution Bar & Music Hall Amityville, NY

Aug 01 Brat Days Fest @ Kiwanis Park Sheboygan, WI

Aug 08 Oscoda Rock Fest Oscoda, MI

Aug 15 Mudd Fest @ Black Bear Casino Carlton, MN

Aug 20 Muddfest Springfield, IL

Aug 21 Rock on the River w/ Saliva & Saving Abel Fort Wayne, IN

Aug 29 Crusens RT 29 Creve Coeur, IL

Sep 03 Mudd Fest @ Duquoin State Fair Grounds Duquoin, IL

Sep 05 Brauer House Lombard, IL

Sep 12 Wildcatter Saloon Katy, TX

Sep 26 Downtown Farmer City Heritage Days w/ Saliva Farmer City, IL

Oct 02 Round Rock Tavern Round Rock, TX

Oct 03 The Studio at Warehouse Live Houston, TX

Oct 04 The Rail Club Live Fort Worth, TX

“United We Stand Tour”

Oct 09 The Royal Bar Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 10 Sunshine Studios Live Colorado Springs, CO

Oct 11 Herman’s Hideaway Denver, CO

Oct 14 The Rave Milwaukee, WI

Oct 16 Austin’s Fuel Room Libertyville, IL

Oct 17 Stormy’s Beaver Dam, WI

Oct 18 The Room Indianapolis, IN

Oct 20 Rock City Cake Company Charleston, WV

Oct 24 5 South Event Center Callaway, MD

Oct 25 Granite State Music Hall NH Laconia, NH

Oct 30 Q Casino & Hotel, Dubuque, IA

Dec 5 The Groove Music Hall Woodford, VA

