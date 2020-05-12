‘Kate Nash: Underestimate The Girl’ Documentary Gets National Release On May 22nd Via Alamo On Demand!

KATE NASH: UNDERESTIMATE THE GIRL will be released nationally on Friday May 22 via the groundbreaking virtual cinema platform ALAMO ON DEMAND. Following the Saturday, May 23 6:00 PST / 9:00 EST there will be an interactive performance and Q&A with Kate Nash. The exclusive release will then hit a limited traditional theatrical rollout in August.

The film is directed by Amy Goldstein and distributed by Nerdbombers and Span Productions. It has a running time of 89 minutes and will not be rated by the MPAA.

KATE NASH: UNDERESTIMATE THE GIRL has played to sold-out crowds at film festivals around the world, including IDFA, DOC NYC and Sheffield Doc/Fest. It was previously released in the UK on the BBC Three as part of theStoryville strand that brings provocative films to broad audiences.

ABOUT KATE NASH: UNDERESTIMATE THE GIRL:

The film tells the story of pop wunderkind Kate Nash gone punk as she tries to take back control of her career.

At 18, Kate Nash reached the stratosphere of pop music, vaulting from a working-class family in North London into worldwide tours, a platinum record, and a season dominating the music charts. Right from the start, she is unafraid to speak her mind–in an industry where honesty is not rewarded.

Fast forward to ten years later: Kate is breaking down, nearly homeless. Defrauded by her manager, she is forced to take odd jobs–like hosting a QVC show in a comic bookstore–and must sell off her clothes. After hitting bottom, she rises out of the darkness by crowd-funding her third album, using the uplifting power of online culture and her own authentic voice. She pursues acting as another form of artistic expression (and way of making a living) and lands a part on the TV series GLOW as Britannica.

From pop wonder, to riot grrrl, to TV wrestling queen, Kate’s journey is an inspiring call to the creative heart in all of us: be fearless.

Blending performance footage with verité style sequences, the documentary is both a no-punches-pulled look at an artist in flux who manages to come out on top, and at an industry that proves its own gender bias at every opportunity. The film is structured around songs and lyrics, as they are written and performed by Kate Nash, to tell its unfolding story.

More info about Alamo on Demand:

Alamo Drafthouse’s new platform, Alamo On Demand, boasts a wide array of acclaimed hits and premieres from tentpole studio releases to tiny rare gems, always with trusted curation. Alamo On

Demand is available now at ondemand.drafthouse.com with apps for iOS and Android coming very soon. Facebook: facebook.com/katenashfilm

Instagram: instagram/katenashfilm

Twitter: twitter.com/katenashfilm

