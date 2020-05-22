Shinedown Releases Lyric Video For New Single “Atlas Falls

Multi-platinum band Shinedown has released their new single “Atlas Falls,” sharing a message of optimism and faith in humanity amid the COVID-19 pandemic. PRESS HERE to listen and watch the lyric video below.

Until now, “Atlas Falls” has only been available as part of an exclusive T-shirt and song bundle for Shinedown‘s fundraising relief effort for humanitarian aid organization Direct Relief, one of the largest providers of humanitarian medical resources in the world whose mission is to improve the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergency situations by mobilizing and providing essential medical resources needed for their care. The band has raised more than $300,000 and counting (including a $20,000 donation from Shinedown that kicked it off), for the organization which is currently working toprovide personal protective equipment to frontline health workers responding to Coronavirus (COVID-19) and essential medications and supplies for patients. This includes 10,800 shipments to more than 1,800 health care facilities across all 50 U.S. states and 62 countries, totaling more than 3.4 million masks, 2.8 million gloves, 119,000 gowns and coveralls, 600 oxygen concentrators and ventilators, as well as 40.1 million doses of medications to treat a range of chronic and acute health conditions. Shinedown is continuing its fundraising efforts – the “Atlas Falls” T-shirt is still available for purchase with 100% of proceeds going to Direct Relief – PRESS HERE to purchase.

Written eight years ago during the sessions for the Amaryllis album but never released, “Atlas Falls” was always special to the band and it became clear to them that it was the right time for the song’s message to arrive as the world was beginning to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Drawing inspiration from the Greek myth of Titan Atlas who carries a celestial sphere on his shoulders, “Atlas Falls” is a reassuring anthem that if Atlas falls, we will lift each other up in times of strife. Shinedown pulled the song from their vault for their partnership with Direct Relief, and now as the world continues to combat the coronavirus, the release of the song continues to remind us that when times get tough, we will hold each other up and we will stand tall…together. “Atlas Falls” is already a Top 20 rock radio hitand climbing.

“The response to ‘Atlas Falls’ has been overwhelming, and Barry, Zach, Eric and I cannot say thank you enough to Shinedown Nation and everyone around the world that has supported Direct Relief during the COVID-19 response. The faith, the love, and the showing of humanity has just been incredible. ‘Atlas Falls’ is a reminder that we are at our best when we need each other, and the only way through this is together,” says Shinedown front man Brent Smith.

“Direct Relief is so deeply grateful for the extraordinary commitment of Shinedown Nation to help keep health workers safe as they put themselves at risk to keep all of us safe,” shares Direct Relief President & CEO Thomas Tighe. “This support translates into immediate, practical help, and is such a wonderful example of everyone pulling together and doing whatever we can to protect those who are most vulnerable.”

Stay tuned for much more to come from Shinedown. The band recently released a “prelude”– a sneak peek at a very special upcoming project – PRESS HERE to check it out. Additionally, front man Brent Smith and guitarist Zach Myers are working on their next Smith & Myersalbum. For up-to-date information, please visit www.shinedown.com.

