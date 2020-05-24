YOU DON’T NOMI: ‘Showgirls’ Documentary Goes Deep Inside A Cult Classic!

Fans of cult cinema take note! RLJE Films has released the official trailer and poster for the highly-anticipated documentary, You Don’t Nomi. The doc traces the history Paul Verhoeven’s iconic film, Showgirls, and it’s rise to cult classic status! Check out the trailer, official synopsis and poster art below!

Official Synopsis: A chorus of film critics and fervent devotees explore the complicated afterlife of 1995’s biggest film flop, Paul Verhoeven’s salacious Showgirls, from disastrous release to cult adoration and extraordinary redemption. The film features Adam Nayman (Vice Guide to Film), April Kidwell (I, Nomi) and Peaches Christ (Milk) as well as archive interview footage with the cast and crew of Showgirls.

The documentary also features Barbara Shulgasser-Parker, David Schmader, Haley Mlotek, Jeffrey Conway, Matt Baume, Jeffrey Sconce, and Susan Wloszczyna. You Don’t Nomi will arrive on Digital and On Demand on June 9, 2020.

Visit the official site of the documentary at www.youdontnomifilm.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.