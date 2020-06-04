Scream Factory To Release ‘The Kiss of The Vampire’ Collector’s Edition Blu-ray On July 14th!

This summer, brace yourself for the long-awaited Hammer cult film classic debuting on Blu-ray. On July 14, 2020, SCREAM FACTORY™ is excited to present the highly sought-after Hammer Film cult classic THE KISS OF THE VAMPIRE Collector’s Edition Blu-ray.

Directed by Don Sharp (The Avengers, The Four Feathers) and produced by Anthony Hinds (The Phantom of the Opera), this spine-chilling horror classic stars Clifford Evans (The Curse of the Werewolf), Noel Willman (Doctor Zhivago), Edward De Souza (The Spy Who Loved Me), Jennifer Daniel (Wuthering Heights), and Barry Warren (Frankenstein Created Woman).

A must-have for movie collectors and loyal fans of Hammer Films, this definitive Blu-ray release contains special bonus content, including new 2K scan of the interpositive, new audio commentaries with author and film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historians Constantine Nasr, new interviews with composer James Bernard and production designer Bernard Robinson, and much more!

Synopsis: Lost on the way to their honeymoon, a young couple stumbles upon a mysterious family of vampires and their unspeakably evil leader. When a wrong turn leaves newlyweds Marianne and Gerald Harcourt stranded in a remote Bavarian forest, they have no choice but to accept the hospitality of the hypnotic Dr. Ravna, distinguished lord of a nearby castle. Ravna uses his “children” to lure the newlyweds to his lair, and soon they are plunged into a nightmare of horror and deception from which there may be no escape. Their only hope is Professor Zimmer, who calls upon an ancient ritual in a desperate attempt to destroy the vampires and free Marianne from Ravna’s power.

THE KISS OF THE VAMPIRE Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

SPECIAL FEATURES:



• NEW 2K scan of the interpositive in two aspect ratios (1.85:1 and 1.66:1)

• NEW Audio Commentary with author/film historian Steve Haberman and filmmaker/film historian Constantine Nasr on the 1.66:1 version

• NEW The Men Who Made Hammer: Composer James Bernard

• NEW The Men Who Made Hammer: Production Designer Bernard Robinson

• Audio Commentary with actors Edward De Souza and Jennifer Daniels, moderated by Peter Irving on the 1.85:1 version

• Theatrical Trailer

• TV Spot

• TV Version Kiss of Evil with optional audio commentary by film historians Troy Howarth and Nathaniel Thompson (in standard definition – 1.33.1)

• Additional scenes added to the TV version Kiss of Evil

• Kiss of Evil TV trailer

Avid fans and collectors, please take note: those who order THE KISS OF THE VAMPIRE Collector’s Edition from ShoutFactory.com and get an Exclusive 18” x 24” Rolled Poster featuring brand new artwork, available while supplies last!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.