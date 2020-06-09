Kidrobot Announces the SDCC Virtual Con Pre-Sale!

Kidrobot and San Diego Comic-Con have teamed up to bring the joy of SDCC to fans with the announcement of Kidrobot x SDCC Virtual Con Pre-sale. Starting on June 10 at 9:00am PST and running until June 12, this three-day pre-sale includes four limited-edition exclusives and one Virtual Con debut. These exclusives are extremely limited and once they’re gone, they’re gone!

Exclusives:

Kidrobot x The Simpsons Golden Homer Buddha 1.5” Enamel Pin – SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Exclusive (Limited Edition of 500 pieces) $10 Kidrobot presents The Simpsons collectible Golden Homer Buddha 1.5″ Enamel Pin. “Homer Buddha” instills peace, enlightenment and tranquility! This limited-edition pin is inspired by The Simpsons, “Goo Goo Gai Pan” episode. Limited edition of 500 pieces total. Available only during the Kidrobot x SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Pre-Sale on Kidrobot.com. This special online only 3-Day Pre-Sale event is June 10th, 11th & 12th.

– SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Exclusive (Limited Edition of 500 pieces) $10 Kidrobot x Hello Kitty 8″ Art Figure by Quiccs – Neon Pop Edition – SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Exclusive (Limited Edition of 750 pieces) $75 Back again in a supercute street style, Hello Kitty® shows us what weekend wear looks like with the Kidrobot x Sanrio® Hello Kitty Art Figure by Quiccs – SDCC 2020 Exclusive NEON POP Edition. Inspired by street art and modern hip hop, Philippines artist Quiccs puts a new spin on one of our favorite Sanrio characters, complete with her little bow. This NEON POP edition is a Kidrobot Virtual Con Exclusive.

– SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Exclusive (Limited Edition of 750 pieces) $75

This collectible figure stands at 8” tall with Kidrobot’s signature high-quality vinyl and features Quiccs BulletPunk design with modern streetwear while keeping Hello Kitty’s iconic bow. The concept first came to Quiccs when he imagined a girl living in a dystopian robot universe, unearthing artifacts from past civilizations.

Frida Kahlo Masterpiece Te Amo 8″ Dunny Art Figure – SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Exclusive + First in the coming Kidrobot x Frida Kahlo Collection (Limited Edition of 300 pieces) $150 In celebration of inspirational artists of the 20th century, Kidrobot is honored to create a collection featuring the art of Frida Kahlo. Considered one of Mexico’s greatest artists primarily for her many portraits, self-portraits, and works inspired by the nature and artifacts of Mexico, Frida Kahlo has become an icon of female creativity. Her art was inspired by Mexico’s pop culture, using a naïve folk-art style and color to explore questions of identity, gender, class, and race in Mexican society.

Kidrobot is proud to present the first Masterpiece Dunny from this collection featuring the art of Frida Kahlo with the Frida Kahlo Masterpiece Te Amo 8″ Dunny Art Figure – SDCC 2020 Exclusive.

Kidrobot x Chia 5″ Dunny by Cristina Revenna – Fajalauza White Edition – SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Exclusive (Limited Edition of 200 pieces) $40 Following the sold-out releases of the Jeremyville Let Love Grow 5″ Chia Dunny and the KRONK Buzz Kill 5″ Chia Dunny, Kidrobot brings to life the next terracotta Dunny as a limited edition SDCC 2020 Exclusive with the help of Cristina Ravenna and Chia. Spain based toy customizer and artist, Cristina Ravenna, has lent her unique style to the third 5″ Chia Dunny. This interactive terracotta art piece is glazed in a gorgeous Fajalauza White color with vine and dragon details to add elegance and nature to your Dunny collection. Like any Chia pet, it’s up to you to care for this collectible and help the Chia grow the signature chia hairdo with the enclosed chia seeds.

Virtual Con Debut: Disenchantment 16” Luci Large Plush – SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Debut $34.99 From the popular Netflix animated adult comedy series Disenchantment from the mind of Matt Groening, Kidrobot opens the gates of medieval hell to the one and only Luci the Demon. Summoned from beyond the deepest depths of the underworld, this demon companion is here to help make your day-to-day decisions darker and better! Debuting during the Kidrobot x SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Pre-Sale, you can now pre-order yourself a new evil friend in a large plush form at Kidrobot.com.

The Kidrobot x SDCC 2020 Virtual Con Pre-sale starts June 10 @ 9:00am PST through June 12 only at Kidrobot.com. All sales at Kidrobot.com are final. Maximum of 5 of each exclusive, per order. Orders will ship when available with an expected July 2020 delivery. To secure your Kidrobot x SDCC 2020 Virtual Con exclusives, please visit: https://www.kidrobot.com/collections/kidrobot-sdcc-2020-virtual-con-pre-sale FAQ:

https://www.kidrobot.com/pages/kidrobot-2020-virtual-con-exclusives-pre-order-faq

