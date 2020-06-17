Hip Hop Legends Cypress Hill To Perform Virtual 360° Livestream On June 19th!

Hip hop royalty Cypress Hill will perform live to fans around the world this Friday evening on MelodyVR. Synonymous with huge nights out and big nights in, this is an opportunity to witness the group up close and like never before.

Cypress Hill’s Live from LA show will be free to view via the MelodyVR app on smartphones and VR headsets. Through MelodyVR’s world-class camera and production technology, viewers will be transported to the state-of-the-art studio space to experience the exclusive 360° performance, and virtually stand next to Cypress Hill while watching the story of the band told on bespoke video walls.

One of hip hop’s biggest acts ever, Cypress Hill soundtracked a generation and continue to inspire artists and audiences alike. They have sold more than 20 million albums thanks to their masterful teaming of powerful lyrics and production. Their Live from LA performance is their first since the stay at home order was issued in early March, when the band was about to embark on a world tour.

Cypress Hill say: “When we were approached to perform for our fans again, we jumped on it. We definitely wanted to give them a unique experience with this intimate show. Partnering with MelodyVR for Live from LA allowed us to do just that.”

Cypress Hill’s Live from LA 360° appearance is a typically innovative move from the band. When they broke onto the scene in 1988, they didn’t look like any other hip hop collective or sound like anything on the radio. They made history as the first Latino American hip hop recording group to go platinum, with GRAMMY® Award nominations, acclaimed collaborations and sold out tours under their belt. Immortalized in everything from the Hollywood Walk of Fame to The Simpsons, Cypress Hill keep forging ahead, with their ninth full-length studio album, Elephants On Acid, released in 2018.

MelodyVR’s Live from LA series has been developed to provide fans with incredible immersive sets from their favorite artists, while maintaining the highest levels of safety for both performers and crew. Artists featured so far include John Legend, The Score, Katelyn Tarver, DaniLeigh and Zella Day with many more yet to be announced. Cypress Hill’s Live from LA show will be available on demand from June 25 for those who miss the June 19 broadcast.

Cypress Hill’s Live from LA Setlist:

Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That

Real Estate

The Phunky Feel One

Head On The Pump

Latin Thugs

Weed Medley

How I Could Just Kill A Man

Insane In The Brain

Rock Superstar

About Cypress Hill:

Cypress Hill’s self-titled debut album came out in 1991 and sold over 2 million copies. They followed that with the release of Black Sunday, which debuted #1 on Billboard 200 in 1993 and recorded the highest Soundscan for a rap group up until that time. With their hit “Insane in the Brain” crossing over to mainstream, the album (Black Sunday) went triple platinum in the US and sold 3.5 million copies. As a result, Cypress Hill became the first rap group to have two albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts at the same time. They went on to release six more albums and sold over 20 million copies worldwide, becoming the first Latino-American hip hop group to achieve platinum and multi-platinum success.

About MelodyVR:

MelodyVR launched in 2018 with a simple mandate: not to replace the live music experience, but to harness the power of virtual reality to get people closer to the music they love.

By using VR technology, the founders realized that they could place fans in the crowd or on stage with their favorite musicians at live events. From epic stadium shows to intimate studio performances, the possibilities are endless: capacity restrictions are eliminated, music lovers can attend otherwise sold-out dates, and the barriers (distance, age, cost, access) that might keep people from experiencing their heroes live are swept away. The result? Artists can reach more fans than ever before, with a level of intimacy which has previously not been possible.

MelodyVR is the only licensed VR music platform and has the world’s largest library of exclusive immersive and interactive music experiences from the likes of Post Malone, Lewis Capaldi, Blake Shelton, Wiz Khalifa, Kelly Clarkson, Niall Horan, Fall Out Boy, Julia Michaels, KISS, The Chainsmokers and Imagine Dragons.

