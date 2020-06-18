Alanis Morissette Releases Live Version of “Ironic” From Upcoming ‘Jagged Little Pill’ Deluxe Re-Release

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette announced her highly anticipated ninth album, SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD, will be released on July 31st of this year. Preorder it here!

Alanis has already released “Reasons I Drink”, “Smiling” and “Diagnosis” from the forthcoming album. On June 26th, a digital deluxe version of JAGGED LITTLE PILL will be released that pairs the original 13-track album, produced by Glen Ballard, with a new acoustic live album from Alanis’ performance at Shepherd’s Bush from March 2020. Preorder it here!

The live version of “Ironic” from the show is available today. Listen here! Alanis’ groundbreaking album Jagged Little Pill celebrated its 25th anniversary earlier this month on June 13. Upon its release in 1995, the album was a cultural phenomenon and a critical smash. It has now been certified 17x Platinum by the RIAA selling more than 33 million copies worldwide, making it the 16th best-selling album of all time in the U.S.

The official music videos made for the five landmark singles from Jagged Little Pill have also been remastered in 4K resolution. These versions will debut over the next week on Alanis’ YouTube Channel. The 4K version of “Ironic” will be released on 6/26. Watch the trailer for it here! “Ironic” will be followed by “You Oughta Know” (6/29), “Hand In My Pocket” (6/30), “You Learn” (7/1), and “Head Over Feet” (7/2).

On Sunday 6/28, fans will be treated to a special screening of the long out-of-print Jagged Little Pill, Live on Alanis’ YouTube Channel at 12:30pm ET. Released in 1997, Jagged Little Pill, Live chronicles Alanis’ 1995-96 world tour supporting the album. It features on-stage performances of every song from the album, along with the rarity, “No Pressure Over Cappuccino.”

Alanis also announced her rescheduled dates for her tour to celebrate 25 years of JAGGED LITTLE PILL. Produced by Live Nation, the tour will kick off on June 11th, 2021 in Los Angeles, CA and stop in cities including Seattle, New York, Toronto, and Chicago before wrapping in St. Louis, MO on September 18th, 2021. Alanis will be joined by special guest Garbage and also appearing is Liz Phair.

Alanis Morissette 2021 Tour Dates:

June 11, 2021 Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Bowl July 10, 2021 July 11, 2021 Toronto, CAN Ottawa, CA Budweiser Stage Ottawa Blues Festival July 31, 2021 Portland, OR Sunlight Supply Amphitheater August 1, 2021 Seattle, WA White River Amphitheatre August 3, 2021 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion August 5, 2021 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion August 8, 2021 Salt Lake City, USANA Amphitheatre August 12, 2021 Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater August 13, 2021 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion August 14, 2021 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP August 17, 2021 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre August 18, 2021 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre August 20, 2021 Alpharetta, GA Ameris Bank Amphitheatre August 21, 2021 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion August 22, 2021 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek August 25, 2021 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater August 26, 2021 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion August 28, 2021 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre August 29, 2021 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater August 31, 2021 Gilford, NH Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion September 1, 2021 Columbia, MD Merriweather Post Pavilion September 3, 2021 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center September 4, 2021 Mansfield, MA The Xfinity Center September 5, 2021 Saratoga, NY Saratoga Performing Arts September 8, 2021 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center September 10, 2021 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center September 11, 2021 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino September 12, 2021 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre September 15, 2021 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center September 17, 2021 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena September 18, 2021 St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

About Alanis Morissette:

Since 1995, Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential singer-songwriter-musicians in contemporary music. Her deeply expressive music and performances have earned vast critical praise and seven Grammy awards. Morissette’s 1995 debut, “JAGGED LITTLE PILL,” was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums. She has contributed musically to theatrical releases and has acted on the big and small screen. Outside of entertainment, she is an avid supporter of female empowerment, as well as spiritual, psychological and physical wellness. In 2016, Alanis launched Conversation with Alanis Morissette, a monthly podcast that features conversations with a variety of revered authors, doctors, educators, and therapists, covering a wide range of psychosocial topics extending from spirituality to developmentalism to art. On December 5, 2019, “JAGGED LITTLE PILL” the musical made its Broadway debut at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. Most recently, Alanis released “Reasons I Drink”, “Smiling” and “Diagnosis” from her upcoming album, Such Pretty Forks In The Road. For more information see www.alanis.com.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.