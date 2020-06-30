ALL HAIL THE POPCORN KING: First Trailer and Poster For Forthcoming Joe R. Lansdale Documentary Revealed!

The first trailer for the highly-anticipated Joe R.Lansdale documentary has arrived! With Squee Projects’ All Hail the Popcorn King, filmmaker Hansi Oppenheimer paints a vivid picture of award-winning author and screenwriter Joe R.Lansdale (“Bubba Ho-Tep”, “Cold in July”) in what’s been described as a “five star” film (GrimdarkMagazine). Chronicling the life and career of the Lone Star State’s “writer of the purple rage” (The Austin Chronicle), the acclaimed documentary also features new interviews with the likes of Bruce Campbell, James Purefoy, Joe Hill, Don Coscarelli, Mick Garris, Del Howison, Amber Benson, novelist David J. Schow and former Fangoria editor Tony Timpone.

Keep your eyes peeled as ‘All Hail The Popcorn King’ has been touring the country and will be released wider over the coming months.

Official Synopsis: ‘All Hail the Popcorn King’ trailer about writer Joe R. Lansdale who’s written over 50 novels and 500 short stories including Bubba Ho-Tep. Cold in July, The Drive-in, the Hap & Leonard series. Joe is also a Master in Martial Arts and created his own technique. He’s well known for his unique voice andhis generosity and support of other writers and filmmakers.

About The Director

Hansi Oppenheimer is an independent filmmaker and the CEO of The Squee Project, a media network supporting representation, feminism & diversity in pop culture. We encourage collaboration not competition.

Hansi is the Producer/ Director of:

• All Hail the Popcorn King : The Joe R. Lansdale Documentary

• Squee Fu: Fans Celebrate the Return of Joe Bob Briggs

• Squee! Identifying as a Fangrrl

• Squee! Costuming, Cosplay & Identity



She created and produced:

• Color Me Obsessed; A Film About The Replacements.

She produced the fan-centric creative event SqueeCon 12/18, produces a podcast, The Grr in Fangrrl on semi-regular basis on BlockTalkRadio, has produced fan film festivals and is currently touring with her latest documentary All Hail the Popcorn King.

