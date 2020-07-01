‘Vikings: Seasons 6 Volume 1’ To Receive Blu-ray Release On October 13th!

Fans can relive the excitement and catch up on all ten episodes of the sixth season of Vikings along with new bonus features when Warner Bros. Home Entertainment releases Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 1 on Blu-rayTM and DVD October 13, 2020 for $29.98 / $24.98 SRP. In its sixth season, Vikings garnered an average of 34 million Total Viewers per episode as the series continues to be one of the top five dramas across ad-supported cable in the United States, garnering an average approval rating of 89% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Season six returns following the battle between brothers, which has left Bjorn victorious and a hero to the people who have been under the tyrannical rule of Ivar for so long. As the new leader of Kattegat, Bjorn struggles to fill his late father’s shoes as king, while facing several dilemmas and wrestling with the idea that power overshadows morals. Meanwhile, Ivar, searching for a new path to separate him from his past, is seen traveling along The Silk Road, eventually leading him to Russia. He meets his match in Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), a ruthless and unpredictable Russian ruler, who shocks even Ivar with his merciless actions. While Lagertha has her own agenda – to live a quieter and less public life on her own farm, but new dangers lurk close to home. This season, the Vikings continue to take over Scandinavia as Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith), and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) travel to Iceland to uncover the mystery circling Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgård) disappearance and Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) pursues his personal vendetta against Ivar.

Created and executive produced by Michael Hirst (The Tudors), Vikings is also executive produced in conjunction with a list of other heavy-hitting producers including Morgan O’Sullivan of TM Productions (The Count of Monte Cristo), Sheila Hockins (The Tudors, The Borgias), John Weber of Take 5 Productions (The Handmaid’s Tale ), Sherry Marsh (Pose), Alan Gasmer (Fahrenheit 451), and James Flynn.

Vikings is an international Irish/Canadian co-production by TM Productions and Take 5 Productions. MGM Television serves as the worldwide distributor outside of Ireland and Canada. Vikings is produced in association with Corus Entertainment.

“Fans have grown to love the historical drama and intensity of Vikings,” said Rosemary Markson, WBHE Senior Vice President, Television Marketing. “We are excited to release Vikings: Season 6 Vol. 1 so fans can continue the journey.”

Vikings: Season 6 Vol 1. includes 10 one-hour episodes:

New Beginnings The Prophet Ghosts, Gods and Running Dogs All the Prisoners The Key Death and the Serpent The Ice Maiden Valhalla Can Wait Resurrection The Best Laid Plans

Includes All-New Special Features:

The Legacy of Lagertha (Featurette)

The Creator’s Audio Commentary – “The Best Laid Plans“

Deleted Scenes

