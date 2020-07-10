Pop Songstress Tayler Buono Returns With New Single “Screen”

Pop songstress Taylor Buono made her debut with the viral hit “Technically Single,” Tayler Buono is back with her brand new single “Screen,” out everywhere today. Co-written with Olivia Waithe (Michael Jackson, Rihanna, Demi Lovato, Kelly Clarkson) and by ARIA Award-winner Louis Schoorl (Kesha, 5 Seconds of Summer), the hypnotic single provides a perfect introduction to Tayler’s sensibilities. To that end, her self-awareness and unapologetic honesty shine through from the very first lines: “Should probably delete my fake account/And stop stalking my ex but I just can’t put it down.” “I wrote ‘Screen’ because I was lying in bed, scrolling through Instagram for hours, and eventually I realized I was becoming so insecure and depressed from comparing myself to everyone,” Tayler recalls. A darkly charged but kinetic piece of electro-pop, “Screen” matches that introspection with incisive commentary on social media and mental health.

Planning the release of “Screen” while quarantined, during the midst of a pandemic with her COVID-19 positive tested father, Tayler went from having plans to film a music video with a full production team to filming the video herself, in her bedroom, with her iPhone. “It was challenging as I learned a lot of new things but it was so rewarding,” Tayler explains. “Filming it alone allowed me to get super comfortable in front of the camera, try weird things, not take myself so seriously and just have fun.” Watch the official video for “Screen” below!

“Screen” follows the success of Tayler’s breakthrough single “Technically Single,” a self-released track that topped Spotify’s Viral 50 Chart upon release. With over 43 Million Streams, over 12.4 million YouTube views, and an almost complete debut album, Tayler is a force to be reckoned with.

Tayler Buono is an artist of incredible talent and sensitivity, capable of turning her most intimate confessions into deeply inspiring pop songs. On her breakthrough single “Technically Single,” the Orlando-raised singer/songwriter delivered an up-close look at the frustration of dealing with a noncommittal partner—then saw the self-released track shoot to #1 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart.

Born in Virginia to a family of Mexican and Italian heritage, Tayler started singing and making up songs as a little girl, then took up guitar at age 14. “I learned my first four chords and then I stayed up all night, writing my first song,” she recalls. “After that I didn’t stop: every day at school I’d write lyrics in class, then I’d go home and lock myself in my room and write some more. It was my way of coping with any kind of heaviness in my life.” Within a few years she won the prestigious Florida GRAMMY® showcase and moved to Nashville, eventually putting roots down in Los Angeles. During that time, she made her debut with “Technically Single,” a track that premiered on Teen Vogue, earned acclaim from tastemakers like Ones to Watch, and emerged as a New Music Friday Editors’ Pick of the Week from Spotify (who praised Tayler for “captivat[ing] audiences with her refreshingly authentic perspective and stunning voice”). Although the breakout success of “Technically Single” also landed Tayler a deal with RCA Records, that deal eventually fell apart—a turn of events that cruelly coincided with a breakup that later inspired her new project. “That was really hard to go through, but I ended up coming away with a much stronger vision for what I want to do with my career.”

As she begins to release her new songs, Tayler hopes that her audience might discover the tremendous freedom that comes with opening up about your vulnerabilities. “I think there’s something beautiful about being able to dance and cry at the same time,” says Tayler. “I’d love to create some kind of space, at my shows or on social media, where people can support each other and talk about the things they’ve gone through. Because when we share our stories with other people, that in itself is so healing. That’s the whole reason why I make music in the first place.”

