David Cronenberg’s Horror Classic ‘Shivers’ To Receive Blu-ray Release On September 15th!

The Vestron Video Collector’s Series returns when legendary director David Cronenberg’s (The Fly, Scanners) horror classic Shivers arrives on Blu-ray™ and Digital September 15 from Lionsgate. Vestron Video has been a leader in remastering the most unique and wide-ranging selection of classic films. A timeless take on sexual horror produced by Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters), the film stars Paul Hampton, Joe Silver, and Lynn Lowry. With five new special features including an all-new audio commentary with David Cronenberg, Shivers will be available on Blu-ray for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

Official Synopsis: A cult favorite, Shivers is acclaimed filmmaker David Cronenberg’s feature-length debut and new to the Vestron Collector’s Series. When the residents of a luxury apartment complex outside Montreal are infiltrated by parasites and transformed into violent, sex-crazed maniacs, it’s up to Dr. Roger St. Luc to contain the outbreak from spreading to the city at large in a film that “scares and shocks us because it’s so cleverly made” (Roger Ebert).

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

*NEW* Audio Commentary with Writer-Director David Cronenberg and Co-Producer Don Carmody

*NEW* “Mind Over Matter” – An Interview with Writer-Director David Cronenberg

*NEW* “Good Night Nurse” – An Interview with Actress Lynn Lowry

*NEW* “Outside and Within” – An Interview with Special Make-Up Effects Creator Joe Blasco

*NEW* “Celebrating Cinépix” – An Interview with Greg Dunning

Archival 1998 David Cronenberg Interview

Still Gallery with Optional Archival Audio Interview with Executive Producer John Dunning

Theatrical Trailers

TV Spot

Radio Spots

