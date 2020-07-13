LITTLE MONSTERS: Fred Savage Cult Classic Headed To Blu-ray On September 15th!

Brand new to the Vestron Video Collector’s Series at #19, the family-friendly gateway to young horror fans, Little Monsters, arrives on Blu-ray™ and Digital September 15th from Lionsgate. Newly remastered in shocking high definition, this funny family fantasy-adventure stars Golden Globe® nominee Fred Savage (1991, Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical, “The Wonder Years”), Primetime Emmy® nominee Howie Mandel (2008, Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program, “Deal or No Deal”), Daniel Stern, and Emmy® nominee Margaret Whitton (2014, Outstanding Arts & Culture Programming, Casting By). With 6 new special features, including an all new interview with Howie Mandel, the Little MonstersBlu-ray will be available for the suggested retail price of $17.99.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

New to the Vestron Collector’s Series, Little Monsters is the story of Brian (Fred Savage), a sixth-grader who’s recently moved to a new town and made friends with Maurice (Howie Mandel) — the monster who lives under Brian’s bed! Maurice introduces Brian to the world of monsters, where junk food rules, adults aren’t allowed, and the fun and games never end. But when Brian’s brother is kidnapped, it’s time for Brian to get serious and fight the monsters on their turf in this zany cult favorite.

BLU-RAY SPECIAL FEATURES

*NEW* Audio Commentary with Jarret Gahan, Editor-in-Chief of CultofMonster.com

*NEW* Isolated Score Selections and Audio Interview with Composer David Newman

*NEW* “Call Him Maurice” – An Interview with Actor Howie Mandel

*NEW* “Beneath the Bed” – An Interview with Producer Andrew Licht

*NEW* “Monsters Big & Small” – An Interview with Special Makeup Effects Creator Robert Short

*NEW* Vintage Interviews with Actors Fred Savage, Ben Savage, Special Makeup Effects Creator Robert Short, and Director Richard Alan Greenberg

Behind-the-Scenes Footage

“Making Maurice” – Vintage Footage of Howie Mandel’s Makeup Transformation

Vintage EPK & VHS Promo

Theatrical Trailer

Still Gallery

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.