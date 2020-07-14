BUSH To Perform Full Production Virtual Arena Show On July 18th In Support of New Album ‘The Kingdom’

On Saturday, July 18th, music fans worldwide who are tired of intimate bedroom livestream performances can experience rock ‘n’ roll the way it should be with a special, one-night only, free full production virtual arena show by iconic multi-platinum rock band BUSH. The event, which kicks off at 9pm EDT/6pm PDT on BushOfficial.com, is a celebration in honor of the release of BUSH’s forthcoming eighth studio album, The Kingdom, available everywhere Friday, July 17.

The concert will be produced by FanTracks, a new livestreaming and fan engagement platform. A departure from models that digitally mimic traditional ticketing approaches, FanTracks offers music lovers access to high-quality, carefully curated and professionally produced live shows as part of a low-fee subscription, sharing the revenue with artists. Its proprietary technology creates a new world of virtual music and fan experiences, from a range of group chat modes, to hosted “hang out” spaces and parties, to interactive features that bring musicians and music lovers together. As one of their free debut launch events, FanTracks have promised to deliver a groundbreaking livestream experience to BUSH fans around the world.

During the show, viewers will be able to purchase The Kingdom at a special discounted price (digital version: $5.99, physical CD: $8.99 plus shipping and handling) and will also receive two exclusive non-album bonus tracks. Fifty cents from each record sold during the livestream will be donated to When We All Vote, a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization on a mission to increase participation in every election. BUSH will match the total donated by fans to help the cause.

Additionally, iHeartMedia will broadcast a 30-minute “iHeartRadio Album Release Special with BUSH” featuring a performance from the group on July 24. The audio will air on iHeartRadio’s Rock stations and select Alternative stations across the country at 8pm local time, and digitally on Rock Nation and Alternative Radio at 8pm EDT/5pm PDT.

The Kingdom has already racked up 20 million combined audio and video streams from the first two singles released off the album. The hard-charging track “Flowers On A Grave” is Top 10 on Active Rock Radio and is the follow up to the cinematic “Bullet Holes,” which had a quarter million Shazams on opening night after being heard by audiences all over the world atop the end credits to the international blockbuster, John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

With a discography that includes such seminal rock albums as 1994’s 6x platinum-selling SIXTEEN STONE, ‘96’s triple-platinum-selling RAZORBLADE SUITCASE and ‘99’s platinum-selling THE SCIENCE OF THINGS, BUSH has sold close to 20 million records in the U.S. and Canada alone. They’ve also compiled an amazing string of 23 consecutive Top 40 hit singles on the Modern Rock and Mainstream Rock charts. Eleven of those hit the Top 5, six of which shot to No. 1: “Comedown,” “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Swallowed,” “The Chemicals Between Us” and “The Sound of Winter.” The latter made rock radio history as the first self-released song ever to hit No. 1 at Alternative Radio, where it spent 6 weeks perched atop the chart’s top spot. The song appeared on 2011’s “comeback album,” THE SEA OF MEMORIES, which was BUSH’s first studio album in ten years. That year Billboard ran a story about the band under the headline, “Like They Never Left” – a fitting title as the multi-platinum quartet (vocalist/songwriter/guitarist Gavin Rossdale, guitarist Chris Traynor, bassist Corey Britz and drummer Nik Hughes) promptly picked up where they left off. They’ve continued to dominate rock radio and play sold-out shows to audiences around the world ever since. The Kingdom follows 2017’s Black And White Rainbows, which People magazine hailed as “a triumphant return.”

