‘The Walking Dead’ Comics To Be Released In Glorious Full Color For First Time This October!

It’s back and in glorious color! Image Comics/Skybound Entertainment will revisit the historic independent series that took the entertainment world by storm 17 years ago—The Walking Dead by Robert Kirkman (Fire Power, Oblivion Song) and Charlie Adlard (Vampire State Building)—with newly, fully colored issues. Featuring the stunning work of the masterful Dave McCaig, these new issues will launch in October with The Walking Dead Deluxe #1. Kirkman first announced the fully colored issues during Skybound Xpo, Skybound’s virtual pop-culture convention, earlier today.

This deluxe revival of the series will also feature a memorable array of variant covers—by such artists as David Finch, Tony Moore, Julian Totino Tedesco, and Arthur Adams—commemorating major character introductions and the series’ most memorable twists and turns. Each issue will include a new installment of “The Cutting Room Floor,” featuring Kirkman’s original handwritten plots along with commentary on abandoned storylines and plot points that may have changed along the way.

This definitive presentation of the story will NOT be collected into trade paperback any time soon, so fans and new readers should not trade-wait to experience this fully colored edition of the popular survival horror series. Issue #1 will be available on October 7. Each following month two issues will be released.

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, October 7:

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Cover A David Finch & Dave McCaig – Diamond Code AUG200027

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Cover B Tony Moore & Dave McCaig – Diamond Code AUG200028

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Cover C Charlie Adlard – Diamond Code AUG200029

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Cover D Julian Totino Tedesco – Diamond Code AUG200030

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 Cover E Arthur Adams – Diamond Code AUG200031

The Walking Dead Deluxe #1 will also be available for purchase across many digital platforms, including Amazon Kindle, Apple Books, comiXology, and Google Play.

