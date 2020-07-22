Stone Temple Pilots To Perform Iconic ‘Core’ Album In Its Entirety Via July 31st Livestream Event!

Iconic rockers Stone Temple Pilots will perform their iconic album, Core in its entirety for an epic livestream event, Friday July 31 @ 5pm PST / 8pm EST on nugs.tv

Core, STP’s breakout debut album features smash hits “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden” and “Plush,” which won the Grammy Award in 1994 for Best Hard Rock Performance.

Tickets for the livestream event are $9.99, and can be purchased HERE. Also available at nugs.tv, nugs.net app, iOS, Android or nugs.net app on Apple TV. Watch it live on Friday July 31 @ 5pm PST / 8pm EST. The concert will also be available within 48 hours from pressing play, for user to replay.

In addition to the Core livestream event, STP will release live audio from past shows beginning with August 3, 2011 @ Hampton Beach Ballroom in Hampton Beach, NH with Scott Weiland, and June 13, 2019 in London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town with lead vocalist, Jeff Gutt.

Gutt says about the 2019 London show, “The show at O2 Forum was my first time being in London. In fact, I had never been to Europe, so I was just trying to take in all the history and city vibes. STP hadn’t been there in quite a while, so I remember the crowd being especially electric. There’s something about when the lights go out and everyone knows that the show is about to begin, that really takes us all to a magical place together.”

About Stone Temple Pilots:

With over 50 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their raucous debut, Core. A breakout success, the album peaked #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden,” and the Grammy-Award winning smash single, “Plush.” STP quickly distinguished themselves as a band beholden to no trend. Boasting the inimitable riffs of guitarist Dean DeLeo, the propulsive rhythm section of bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the charismatic baritone of front man Scott Weiland, STP ruled airways, video playlists and charts alike, over their legendary career. In 2020, STP released their eighth studio and first all-acoustic album Perdida, the second album with lead vocalist Jeff Gutt, to rave reviews. Paste magazine says, Perdida may be the most sonically rich experience that Stone Temple Pilots have offered their fans to date.

About nugs.net

Founded in 1997 as a fan site for downloading live music, nugs.net has evolved into the leading source for official live music from the largest touring artists in the world. Metallica, Pearl Jam, Phish, Jack White, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bruce Springsteen and many others distribute recordings of every concert they play through nugs.net. The platform offers downloads, CDs, webcasts, and the only streaming service dedicated to live music, delivering exclusive live content to millions of fans daily. nugs.net is available on iOS, Android, AppleTV, Sonos, BluOS, and Desktop. Visit nugs.net or get the app at nugs.net/app.

