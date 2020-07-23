New Trailer Unleashed For IFC Midnight’s Survival Thriller ‘CENTIGRADE’

Check out a chilling new trailer for Brendan Walsh’s ‘Centigrade.’ Starring Geneisis Rodriguez and Vincent Piazza, the highly-anticipated film debuts on August 28th on VOD, Digital Platforms and Drive-In Theaters via IFC Midnight!

Synopsis: In 2002, a young American couple, Matthew and Naomi, travel to the arctic mountains of Norway. After pulling over during a snowstorm, they wake up trapped in their SUV, buried underneath layers of snow and Ice. As if the stakes aren’t high enough, Naomi is eight months pregnant in their frozen prison. With few resources, a dwindling food supply, and nothing but time, tension, blame, and personal secrets bubble to the surface. Matthew and Naomi realize they must work together to survive in a crippling battle against the elements, hypothermia, disturbing hallucinations, and plunging temperatures reaching as low as -30C.

About the Filmmaker

Brendan Walsh is an award-winning director residing in New York City where he has been active in the film industry for over 13 years. Brendan has worked alongside acclaimed directors like Lasse Hallström, Darren Aronofsky, Doug Liman, and Ross Katz on various films and series like The Wrestler, The Bourne Legacy, “The Wire,” “Rescue Me,” and “30 Rock.” Brendan recently directed the new hit Netflix series “Friends From College,” six episodes of the final season of “Nurse Jackie” for Showtime, including the season premiere, Amazon’s “Z: The Beginning of Everything,” the CBS network series “Bull,” and an episode for the final season of “Royal Pains.” In 2011, Brendan was awarded the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement for his work on the hit film Taking Chance.

