(HED) P.E. To Celebrate 20th Anniversary of Breakthrough Album ‘Broke’ With Interactive Livestream On July 31st!

After dropping the first single from their upcoming new studio album, Class of 2020, last week, legendary SoCal artists (HED) P.E. will celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the band’s breakthrough album, Broke, with an interactive livestream with fans and former members DJ Product and guitarist Chad “Chizad” Benekos this Friday, July 31 at 9 p.m. EDT.

The interactive livestream will be broadcast via the band’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/hedpe/ or Youtube page located at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-reWg3OvGo9eJnGAp9k-Mw and will be a deep dive into the Broke album, featuring tales from the recording, music videos and touring cycle for what has been hailed as one of the best Nu-Metal albums of all time.

(HED) P.E. is set to release their new album, Class of 2020, on August 21 via legendary Californian independent label Suburban Noize Records. The date also marks the 20th anniversary of the group’s breakthrough album, Broke. Preorders for Class of 2020 are available now at https://shop.srh.com/collections/hed-p-e-class-of-2020.

On Class of 2020, (HED) P.E. gets back to the raw essentials, utilizing old-school punk-rock guitar tones and aggressive, unfiltered vocal stylings at the core of their trademark sound. Longtime fans will find that Class of 2020 is a return to the classic sound of early (HED) P.E. albums. Listen to the new single “First Blood” online at https://youtu.be/-4nARAGCPO8.

In an effort to bring Class of 2020 around full circle and connect it with (HED) P.E.’s impressive back catalog, the album cover is an homage to the group’s breakthrough album Broke, which celebrates its 20th anniversary a day after the new studio album is released. While planning to the milestone anniversary for (HED) P.E., vocalist Jared Gomes was able to connect with former members DJ Product and original guitarist Chad “Chizad” Benekos and rekindle their creative flame. DJ Product created artwork for the Class of 2020 album and added his trademark scratching over some tracks, while original (HED) P.E. guitarist Chizad blessed the band with a blazing solo on “Greedy Girl.” The unholy union that many fans never thought possible came together to connect the past and present incarnations of (HED) P.E. and to enhance Class of 2020 in a meaningful way.

(HED) P.E. are the pioneers of the G-Punk sound, which fuses together punk-rock, metal, hip-hop and reggae. The band has toured the world for 20 years sharing the stage with the likes of Suicidal Tendencies, System of a Down, KORN, Tech N9ne, Tool as well as the original Black Sabbath on the iconic Ozzfest tour. (HED) P.E. experienced a creative resurgence after signing with Suburban Noize Records in the early 2000s and was instrumental in developing the booming underground scene.

