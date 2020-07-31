Halestorm Set August 14th Release Date For ‘Reimagined’ EP; Listen To “Break In” Single Featuring Evanescence’s Amy Lee

Grammy Award-winning rock band HALESTORM have announced their new Reimagined EP, set to arrive as a webstore exclusive and at all streaming services on August 14, 2020. Pre-orders are live at this location – Click Here!.

For the new EP, the group re-envisioned and reconstructed various fan favorites from their multi-platinum catalog.

To introduce the project, Halestorm have shared the first single “Break In,” featuring Evanescence’s Amy Lee. “Break In” originally appeared on the band’s gold-selling 2012 album, The Strange Case Of… During the Carnival of Madness Tour, the Evanescence frontwoman joined the group for a stunning live rendition of the tune on a nightly basis. Recently, Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale hosted Lee on her We Are Hear interview series Raise Your Horns With Lzzy Hale. Together, they teamed up for a powerful performance of “Break In” online, inviting anticipation for the official duet. Over stark and shuddering piano, their voices reach soaring heights on this poignant ballad, uniting two of rock’s most recognizable voices.

Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale commented on the new EP and collaboration, saying, “Over the last decade, we’ve been putting out cover EPs in between every original album cycle just for fun…But this time around we decided to shake it up! For our Reimagined EP, we committed to only one cover but filled the rest with reimagined versions of Halestorm songs. It was such a blast to remake some of our favorite originals. One of the standout moments on this EP is a duet of our song ‘Break In’ featuring the amazingly incomparable Amy Lee. Produced by Nick Rasculinecz, we recorded this duet pre-COVID-19, together in the same room, live, as a full performance from beginning to end. Amy brought new meaning to this song, turning what was once just a love song into a statement of unity and support for each other. I hope you find something in Reimagined that brings you joy and hope in these crazy times we live in!”

In addition to “Break In,” Halestorm have reinvented their 2009 single “I Get Off” and the incendiary track “I Am The Fire.” They also cut an official cover of Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You,” another long-requested live gem.

Halestorm also recently launched the #ROADIESTRONG support campaign aimed at providing essential financial assistance to road crews all over the world who make live music possible. Fans can purchase #ROADIESTRONG merchandise and make donations, with all proceeds going to Live Nation’s Crew Nation — a global relief fund for live music crews.

REIMAGINED EP TRACK LISTING:

“I Get Off”

“I Miss The Misery”

“I Am The Fire”

“Break In” (Feat. Amy Lee)

“I Will Always Love You”

“Mz. Hyde”

ABOUT HALESTORM:

Halestorm are comprised of Lzzy Hale [vocals + guitar], Arejay Hale [drums], Joe Hottinger [guitar], and Josh Smith [bass]. Together, they have toured extensively clocking a staggering 2,500 live performances to date with a diverse variety of artists including: Eric Church, Joan Jett, Avenged Sevenfold, Alice Cooper, ZZ Top and Evanescence. Most recently, the band scored a 2019 Grammy nomination for “Best Rock Performance” for the song “Uncomfortable,” featured on their 2018 LP Vicious. The nomination followed Halestorm”s 2013 Grammy win for “Best Hard Rock/Metal Performance” for their hit single “Love Bites (So Do I),” which ascended to No. 1 at Active Rock radio in the U.S., making Halestorm the first-ever group with a female vocalist to earn the top spot on the format. Named Loudwire’s “Rock Artist of the Decade,” Lzzy was also selected as their “2018 Rock Artist of the Year,” and two years prior, was named the “Dimebag Darrell Shredder of the Year” at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards. Both Halestorm and their 2012 LP The Strange Case of… were certified Gold, further evidencing Halestorm’s massively supportive fanbase. The band’s latest album Vicious is out now.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.