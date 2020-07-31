KOPPS Heat Up Summer With The Release of ‘KOPYRIGHT’ EP

In the most KOPPS manner possible, the NY-Based project is proud to announce the release of their new EP, KOPYRIGHT, out everywhere NOW!

This EP both begs and answers the question, “Has it all been done before?” A true representation of the bizarre-pop KOPPS prefers to create, it is 6 tracks of fury, all killer-no filler, with themes of exclusionism, internet stalking, vapid consumerism, image obsession, sexual domination, and one very lonely cowboy.

KOPYRIGHT is available on all digital platforms, as well as vinyl for purchase.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">?</span>

More About KOPPS

Never ones to take themselves too seriously, the Rochester-bred project would tell you that their sound is like if Britney Spears and Ko?n f-cked, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Anchored by Patricia Patrón’s sultry vocals, the band has a knack for pop sensibility that they immediately flip on its head, evoking a titillating mix of electro, pop and nu metal. With a flair for the dramatic, KOPPS visuals and stage performance dabble into a creepy, twisted, and often bizarr-o glam vibe but always with a wry sense of humor.

Official Site | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.