KOPPS Heat Up Summer With The Release of ‘KOPYRIGHT’ EP

In the most KOPPS manner possible, the NY-Based project is proud to announce the release of their new EP, KOPYRIGHT, out everywhere NOW!
This EP both begs and answers the question, “Has it all been done before?” A true representation of the bizarre-pop KOPPS prefers to create, it is 6 tracks of fury, all killer-no filler, with themes of exclusionism, internet stalking, vapid consumerism, image obsession, sexual domination, and one very lonely cowboy.
KOPYRIGHT is available on all digital platforms, as well as vinyl for purchase.
More About KOPPS
Never ones to take themselves too seriously, the Rochester-bred project would tell you that their sound is like if Britney Spears and Ko?n f-cked, and they wouldn’t be entirely wrong. Anchored by Patricia Patrón’s sultry vocals, the band has a knack for pop sensibility that they immediately flip on its head, evoking a titillating mix of electro, pop and nu metal. With a flair for the dramatic, KOPPS visuals and stage performance dabble into a creepy, twisted, and often bizarr-o glam vibe but always with a wry sense of humor.
