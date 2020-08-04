The Dark Zone Network To Launch ‘Lizzie Borden Murder House” Immersive Live Streaming Event On August 28th

As the world continues to cope with a deadly pandemic, we struggle to find some sense of a ‘new normal’ and ways to combat the boredom of spending all, or a good part of our time at home. In a possible silver lining to the situation, artists and producers have begun to stretch their boundaries to create new and innovative entertainment, and the team at The Dark Zone Network is leading the pack!

Following the smash success of the first-of-its-kind live streaming event at the real Conjuring House, The Dark Zone Network is now proud to present a brand new worldwide interactive live streaming event starting August 28th from the notorious double murder scene, The Lizzie Borden House in Fall River, Massachusetts.

“The Lizzie Borden Murder House” will be a 24-hour, 4-day-long live streaming immersive

experience investigating not only the crime in search of answers, but also fully investigating the

active haunting and anomalous activity of the location. With guests from television psychic Chris

Fleming, to real Scotland Yard Homicide Inspector, Colin Taylor, we and our audience will try and

get to the bottom of who really committed the evil acts and why the spirits are still so restless in the Borden House. The show will present never before seen evidence and take a closer look at the four other possible suspects. Who knows, maybe the ghosts will tell us whodunit!

The murder house will be set up with multiple cameras providing the audience with a completely

immersive experience. Viewers will be an active part of investigations and all the activities that will

be employed to connect with the spirits to uncover the truth. Audience members have a bird’s eye

view to seances, Ouija board sessions and other live on-scene investigations and paranormal

experiments, while adding their own input in the chat room feature. They’ll also be treated to

appearances by some of the most well-known and respected luminaries in the paranormal and

crime communities who will pop in remotely to share their most bone chilling experiences, analyses

and evidence from the brutal murders.

“The Lizzie Borden Murder House” offers a global broadcast which gives our worldwide audience

the opportunity to interact with each other and to act as remote ghost hunters and crime solvers.

The feed runs 24 hours a day, enabling viewers to monitor multiple cameras looking for strange

anomalies and share their potential evidence.

“The Lizzie Borden Murder House” can be viewed exclusively on the world’s first and only

paranormal themed OTT platform, The Dark Zone Network (thedarkzone.tv). The Dark Zone Network is a one stop shop for all things paranormal. In addition to being the premiere hub for

paranormal themed content, it’s also a community where enthusiasts from all over the world can

congregate. DZ is first in the world to provide a global audience with unprecedented real time

access.

It was August 4, 1892 when the hacked-up bodies of Abby and Andrew Borden were discovered in

the family home. The number one suspect? Their 32 year-old spinster daughter, Lizzie. Yet, she was brought to trial and acquitted by an all-male jury in unanimous agreement that a woman surely

could not be capable of murder!

No one back then could have predicted the worldwide and enduring fascination with this as yet

‘unsolved’ cold case making it the most famous crime in America, second in the entire world only to

the infamous Jack the Ripper murders in London, England.

The double murder of Lizzie Borden’s parents, Andrew and Abby seems to have stirred the spirits

into great unrest, leaving The Lizzie Borden House perpetually occupied by roaming ghosts which,

depending on the individual, frighten and delight guests of the now entitled Lizzie Borden B and B.

Could it be the spirits are trying to tell us something? Are they restless because the crime is, to this

day, officially unsolved?

In these times, it’s more important than ever to stay connected and “The Lizzie Borden Murder

House” is an opportunity to join a worldwide paranormal and crime solving community. This is an

event you won’t want to miss. The 24-hour, 4-day event runs from August 28th – August 31st. There will be a free preview, Friday, August 27th at 8pm ET. For full access to the 4-day broadcast, the cost is $19.99. Discounted pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

For more information and to watch “The Lizzie Borden Murder House” Live, please visit

http://www.thedarkzone.tv. For media inquiries, please contact info@thedarkzone.tv

