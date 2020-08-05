beabadoobee Releases “Sorry” Single From Highly-Anticipated Debut Album ‘Fake It Flowers’

beabadoobee, one of the most buzzworthy and consistently streamed artists of the last year (with more than 900 million streams and counting), has released “Sorry,” the second single from her highly-anticipated debut full-length album, Fake It Flowers, due out October 16 on Dirty Hit (full tracklist below) – PRESS HERE to listen/stream the song, a despondent, strings-assisted indie anthem, which was premiered by Zane Lowe on Beats 1. Bea has also unveiled the cinematic video for “Sorry” directed by long-term collaborators bedroom – Check it out below. Fake It Flowers is available for pre-order HERE and Bea’s new line of merch is available now HERE.

Knotted by vast guitar structures and agonizingly vivid songwriting, “Sorry” is an apology. On the track and video, Bea explains the song is her way of “confessing my mistakes in a friendship and watching someone who I love break down and fade away as a person. It’s the idea of dismissing something because it felt too close to home and a personal reminder to never take for granted what that person could have had.”

“Sorry” follows the release of “Care,” (PRESS HERE to watch the video; PRESS HERE to listen/stream the song) which earned praise from NPR, Teen Vogue, Pitchfork, The Fader, i-D, Uproxx, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum, Nylon, Complex, DuJour, and others. “Care” is an explicitly vulnerable new direction for Bea, rejecting sympathy from anyone who doesn’t take the time to get to know the real her and understand what she’s gone through in her life – complete with a cathartic, swooping chorus.

Bea has quickly become one of music’s most buzzy artists. After signing with Dirty Hit following her viral single “Coffee,” she toured with indie pop star Clairo, graced the cover of NME (who labeled her “devastatingly cool”), and received a billboard in Times Square as part of YouTube’s global artist development program Foundry. She kicked off 2020 with nominations for the BRITs Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound of 2020 as well as a performance at the NME Awards and at The 1975’s O2 Arena shows. Her two most recent critically-lauded 2019 EPs, Space Cadet and Loveworm, along with Canadian artist Powfu’s “deathbed (coffee for your head)” ft. beabadoobee – a TikTok smash which sampled “Coffee” and climbed into the Top 20 chart in 27 countries – have brought Bea her first RIAA Platinum Certification. Bea has garnered praise from Rolling Stone, NPR, Paper, The Guardian, Cosmopolitan, New Yorker, and more.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. At just 20 years old, she has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic, making her one of music’s most exciting artists to watch.

‘Fake It Flowers’ track listing:

1. Care

2. Worth It

3. Dye It Red

4. Back To Mars

5. Charlie Brown

6. Emo Song

7. Sorry

8. Further Away

9. Horen Sarrison

10. How Was Your Day?

11. Together

12. Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene

