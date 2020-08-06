Official Trailer and Poster Art For John Hyams’ ‘ALONE’ Unveiled; Slated For September 18th Release!

The official trailer, synopsis and artwork for ‘Alone’ has been released. Written by Mattias Olsson and directed by John Hyams, the film stars Jules Willcox, Marc Menchaca, and Anthony Heald.

Official Synopsis: Set in the Pacific Northwest wilderness, the film follows recently widowed Jessica who, fleeing the city in a desperate attempt to cope, is kidnapped and locked away in a mysterious man’s cabin. Her escape from the clutches of this murderous captor land her in the heart of the untamed wilderness, with only her wits to rely on for survival as her pursuer closes in.

Magnet Releasing will release ALONE in theaters and on demand September 18th, 2020.

