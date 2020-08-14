Harry Hains’ Family Releases Second Posthumous Single as ANTIBOY, A Reimagination of “Bang Bang”

The family of Harry Hains has released the second posthumous single for “Bang Bang,” a reinterpretation of the classic Nancy Sinatra song (‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’), set against the backdrop of glitchy computer game-style production and dubstep skittering drums. PRESS HERE to stream/download. PRESS HERE to watch the audio visualizer. The single comes as a precursor to the animated visual for the single, out August 19th created by Harry’s brother, Sam Hains, that transports viewers into a utopia of Harry’s vision for the future free on constructs where art, music and gaming converge. “Bang Bang” follows the release of “Good Enough,” the first single that questioned being good enough for a partner which has earned praise from Billboard, Pitchfork, NME, People, and more. The visually stunning animated video for the track, also produced by Sam Hains and animated and edited by @FVCKRENDER, depicts Harry’s vision for the future of our world, showing the souls of two beings – equally human and bionic – longing for connection, acceptance, and love. PRESS HERE to watch. PRESS HERE to download/stream. Both singles, released under Harry’s artist name ANTIBOY, are the first two tracks from Harry’s forthcoming concept album A Glitch in Paradise, due out later this year.

A multi-dimensional and compelling musician, actor (most noted for American Horror Story and The OA) artist, and model, Harry didn’t define or limit himself by the constructs society enforces upon us. Offering a portal into age of existence where there is complete unparalleled freedom to live without preconceptions and societal labels, through the prism of Harry‘s true artistic being, ANTIBOY, his vision for our future is relevant now more than ever at a time when society is rising up to break down old systems and demanding equality for all.

Harry’s concept of ANTIBOY (watch the trailer below) offers a portal into an age of existence where there is complete unparalleled freedom to live without preconceptions and societal labels. In a digital utopia where there is no inequality, prejudice, or toxicity, Harry (as the genderless transhuman being ANTIBOY) imagines a world in which the human mind and the bionic body merge. Harry lived this through his own identity, which was gender fluid, shapeshifting and open to interpretation just like his music. The focus on the merger of the human consciousness with artificial intelligence, of non-binary existence, and Harry’s robotic, neutral vocal delivery negates gender and labels, opening up a conversation about what the future of our species should and could be.

An amalgamation of rock, electronica and gothic pop that cannot be distilled into one type of genre or emotional palette, A Glitch In Paradise explores the virtual world of ANTIBOY as he re-lives his mistakes in order to try to correct them and find happiness. But ANTIBOY experiences glitches and gets stuck in an endless loop of heartache, inspired by Harry’s relationship with then partner Mike.

Growing up in Melbourne, Australia, Harry‘s uniquely imaginative mind blossomed as a child. He created horror films on his camcorder and wrote short stories and countless poems inspired by Sylvia Plath and EE Cummings. His patch eventually led him to London for modeling and then to LA to pursue his passions for acting and music. He lived, ate and breathed music, film and art creation. For Harry, art should not be constrained to what it has been previously, just as human existence should be free to evolve. His songs are Trojan Horses packed with such revolutionary ideals. Although Harry isn’t here to speak for his creations, they speak for him, offering up the view he had for a limitless and more modernized world.

