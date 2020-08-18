Hip-Hop Legends Cypress Hill Team With FITZ Games To Launch ‘HotBox’ Party Game

Legendary Hip-Hop group Cypress Hill in partnership with FITZ Games, the creator of entertaining games focused on celebrating diversity and building community through comedy, launches HotBox, a party game centered around cannabis culture. Written by a team of 420-friendly comedians, with help from B Real, Sen Dog and Eric “Bob” Correa, the game prompts players to select the funniest answers for each question card and spices things up with entertaining challenges sprinkled throughout the deck. Cypress Hill fans should prepare themselves to “take a shot of ranch” or “FaceTime your ex” while playing with friends.

After months of writing with team members from across the country, the game, available for an 18+ audience, is perfect for playing together with friends in real life as well as virtually over video chat. The base game retails for $25.00 (MSRP) and includes 420 cards. When fans purchase the initial game, they have the option to add on the Cypress Hill “expansion pack” for an additional $14.20 (MSRP). This special pack includes 40 additional cards written entirely by the band and themed around their music and culture.

Cypress Hill’s self-titled debut album came out in 1991 and sold over 2 million copies. They followed that with the release of Black Sunday, which debuted #1 on Billboard 200 in 1993 and recorded the highest Soundscan for a rap group up until that time. With their hit “Insane in the Brain” crossing-over to mainstream, the album (Black Sunday) went triple platinum in the US and sold 3.5 million copies. As a result, Cypress Hill became the first rap group to have 2 albums in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 charts at the same time. They went on to release six more albums and sold over 18 million copies worldwide, becoming the first Latino-American hip-hop group to achieve platinum and multi-platinum success. For more information on and to purchase Hotbox, visit www.playhotbox.com.

