beabadoobee Releases “Worth It” Single From Highly-Anticipated Debut Album ‘Fake It Flowers’

beabadoobee, one of the buzziest artists of 2020, with more than 900 million streams, including the sixth most streamed song of the summer, “deathbed (coffee for your head),” has released her brand new single “Worth It” from her highly-anticipated debut full-length album, Fake It Flowers, out October 16 on Dirty Hit – PRESS HERE to listen/stream

“Worth It.” Fake It Flowers is available for pre-order HERE and Bea’s new line of merch is available now HERE.

Flickering with ambiance created by brazen grunge-era guitar, “Worth It” captures the emotions of letting go of the nostalgic sentiments and mistakes that still haunt us from a previous relationship. The new single is written “simply about teenage infidelity” Bea shares, “and the mistakes one can make when they’re tempted to do things. It’s a bit of a confession song but also an understanding that it’s a part of life.”

“Worth It” will join a pair of previously released singles from Fake It Flowers, “Sorry,” a transformative confessional, knotted by vast guitar structures and agonizingly-vivid songwriting, and “Care,” an explicitly vulnerable new direction for Bea, rejecting sympathy from anyone who doesn’t take the time to get to know the real her and understand what she’s gone through in her life – complete with a cathartic, swooping chorus. The collection has garnered praise from New York Times, Cosmopolitan, Rolling Stone, NPR, Teen Vogue, Pitchfork, Wall Street Journal, The Fader, i-D, Uproxx, Consequence of Sound, Stereogum, Nylon, Complex, DuJour, and BBC Radio 1, who premiered “Care” on Hottest Record In The World by Annie Mac, helping to propel the track to well over three million streams.

beabadoobee has also announced the Fake It Flowers headline tour for Fall 2021 with 14 dates across the UK and Ireland, including a hometown show at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town. Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 9, 2020; general on-sale begins Friday, September 11, 2020.

After signing with Dirty Hit following her viral single “Coffee,” she toured with indie pop star Clario, graced the cover of NME, (who labeled her “devastatingly cool”), and received a billboard in Times Square as part of YouTube’s global artist program Foundry. She kicked off 2020 with a nomination for the BRIT Rising Star Award and the BBC Sound of 2020, as well as a performance at the NME Awards and at The 1975’s O2 Arena shows. Her two most recent critically-lauded 2019 EPs, Space Cadet, and Loveworm, along with Canadian artist Powfu’s “deathbed (coffee for your head)” ft. beabadoobee, a TikTok smash which sampled “Coffee” and climbed into the top 20 chart in 27 countries and brought Bea her first RIAA Platinum Certification.

Born in the Philippines and raised in London, Bea Kristi began recording music as beabadoobee in 2017. At just 20 years old, she has built her huge, dedicated Gen-Z fan base with her flawless output of confessional bedroom pop songs and DIY aesthetic, making her one of music’s most exciting artists to watch.

beabadoobee 2021 UK & IE Tour Dates

September 07- Manchester – O2 Ritz

September 09 – Leeds – Beckett University

September 10 – Nottingham – Rescue Rooms

September 11 – Birmingham – O2 Institute

September 13 – Cambridge – Junction

September 14 – Leicester – O2 Academy

September 23 – London – O2 Forum Kentish Town

September 24 – Bristol – Swx

September 25 – Oxford – O2 Academy

September 28 – Dublin – The Academy

September 29 – Belfast – Oh Yeah Music Centre

October 02 – Newcastle – University Students Union

October 03 – Edinburgh – The Liquid Room

October 04 – Glasgow – Swg3

‘Fake It Flowers’ track listing:

1. Care

2. Worth It

3. Dye It Red

4. Back To Mars

5. Charlie Brown

6. Emo Song

7. Sorry

8. Further Away

9. Horen Sarrison

10. How Was Your Day?

11. Together

12. Yoshimi, Forest, Magdalene

