First Trailer and Poster For Van Ditthavong’s ‘All Roads Lead To Pearla’ Debuts!

The first trailer and poster art for Van Ditthavong’s ‘All Roads Lead To Pearla’ has been revealed. The film stars Alex MacNicoll, Addison Timlin, Corin Nemec, Nick Chinlund and Dash Mihok.

Synopsis: Brandon Bell, a high school wrestler, wants to leave everything behind (including his abusive mother) but instead finds himself sinking down a deep rabbit hole. The story begins when a sheriff and his deputy stand over a dead body hit by a car. As they stare perplexed at the corpse, the scene fades into present day where a series of seemingly unrelated events unfold: a lonely high school coach scolds his athletes for fighting, a prostitute steals from a Cowboy and sneaks out of a motel room, and the our protagonist, Brandon, breaks his arm during a wrestling meet.

Lives begin to intersect and unravel in surprising ways once Brandon encounters Pearla and her pimp Oz Bacco. As Brandon’s relationship with Pearla intensifies so does Oz’s propensity for violence and mayhem. When Brandon agrees to drive Pearla to a friend’s house, things turn for the worst as she unintentionally draws him into murderous events surrounding the contents of a stolen bag.

Now available for Pre-Order Now, the film hits theaters & On Demand on September 25th.

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.