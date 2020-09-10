Meghan Trainor To Release ‘A Very Trainor Christmas’ On October 30th Via Epic Records

GRAMMY award-winning singer/songwriter Meghan Trainor is bringing some much needed cheer to the upcoming holiday season with her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, arriving October 30th via Epic Records. The album will be packed with all of your favorite Christmas classics, along with 5 brand new Trainor originals. Watch Meghan’s fun announcement HERE.

Pre-order A Very Trainor Christmas now HERE.

Meghan enlisted the help of her entire family as she handcrafted the album. Whether it was as songwriters, background vocalists, producers, or instrumentalists – every Trainor played a crucial role in bringing this album to life. Meghan also invited some surprise guests to be a part of this Christmas Party!

