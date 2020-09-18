Elliphant Debuts Brand New Single “Time Machine”

As summer draws to a close, Swedish artist Elliphant has officially debuted her brand new single “Time Machine.” The track arrives as the latest offering from her forthcoming full-length album produced by famed record engineer Mark Rankin (Adele, Florence & the Machine), which is due out for release this year via Create Music Group.

Imbued with nostalgia for simpler times, “Time Machine” is an anthemic ode to the longtime friends in our lives that keep us young at heart. In a moment when we can’t see many of the people that mean so much to us, it’s a welcoming invitation to reminisce and transport yourself back in time. Listen to the song now via digital streaming platforms everywhere HERE.

“To have an old friend means having your own time machine. This song is an embrace to a group of girlfriends that have been my anchor for more than 20 years,” Elliphant says. “We all have been through so much, but when we get together, time stops and we are 13 again. It’s like nothing has or will ever change; through their eyes, I am forever young.”



To celebrate the release of the song, a “Time Machine” TikTok challenge has kicked off today asking fans to post videos of themselves in vintage outfits from past decades for a chance to be featured in Elliphant’s upcoming music video for the track.



Elliphant unveiled her new single “Had Enough” last month, marking the first official taste from her forthcoming record. To accompany the self-reflective pop anthem, Elliphant also released a jaw-dropping music video filmed in the Swedish countryside that features her and two of her oldest friends adorned in avant-garde fashions designed by Sandra Backlund, O.L.D by Linda Lindgren, and Valerie. Since it’s release, the song has continued to garner attention from the likes of PAPER Magazine, Billboard, E!, Idolator, and L’Officiel, who named the song one of “the most exciting releases to listen to in August.”



Earlier this summer, Elliphant returned with her first piece of solo music in four years with the release of “Uterus.” Along with the stunning music video (shot by Stockholm-native Liza Morberg) which featured a beautifully pregnant Elli in and around the grounds of Sweden’s illustrious Tullgarn Palace, the highly personal song is particularly special given the birth of her baby girl this past August.

About Elliphant

Elliphant is a multi-platinum selling artist, originally from Stockholm, Sweden. She signed to TEN Music Group in 2012 where she released her debut single “Tekkno Scene” which was featured in FIFA 13. Following the release of her debut EP the same year, she signed to Dr. Luke’s label, Kemosabe Records.

In 2014, Elliphant released her second EP via Kemosabe Records and Mad Decent, featuring production from Dr. Luke, Diplo, Skrillex and Dave Sitek. In the years following, she toured roughly 140 dates per year and established herself internationally alongside acts such as Charli XCX, Skrillex, Diplo & more. In 2017, at the ARIA Music Awards, Elliphant won the Song of the Year, followed by Dance Work of the Year and Most Played Australian Work at the APRA Music Awards in 2018.

Elliphant has released collaborations with Doja Cat, Tove Lo, Charli XCX, MØ, Icona Pop, DJ Snake, Yellow Claw, Diplo, Skrillex & several other international acts. With more new music on the horizon, Elliphant has kicked off a new era with the release of her brand new songs “Time Machine,” “Had Enough,” and “Uterus.”

