Gorillaz Set December Dates For Epic ‘Song Machine Live’ Virtual Broadcast!

Brace yourself! Pop icons Gorillaz will be broadcasting SONG MACHINE LIVE to audiences around the world. The biggest virtual band on the planet will bring their magnificent new Jamie Hewlett visuals to three thrilling live performances across three different time zones, blended together in a unique Gorillaz way. Mark your calendar for this amazing live event, which is slated for December 12th and 13th!

Guitarist Noodle, bassist Murdoc Niccals, drummer Russel and frontman 2D will be joined by Damon Albarn and the full Gorillaz live band, plus a choice selection of featured artists, for their first live performance since 2018, only on LIVENow.

LIVENow is home to the best live experiences bringing sports, concerts, workouts, stand-up comedy, inspirational speakers and more to screens around the world. Passionate about sharing events as they happen, LIVENow gives fans exclusive access to live-streams that can be enjoyed at home and with friends via group viewing option Watch Together.

Marc Watson, Director at LIVENow comments:

“We are really proud to work alongside Gorillaz to create something truly special for fans all around the world. SONG MACHINE LIVE will raise the bar on what to expect from live-streamed concerts. It demonstrates our commitment to creativity and innovation as we build LIVENow into the world’s leading destination for live-streamed content.”

Fans all around the world can purchase tickets for SONG MACHINE LIVE, starting at $15 in the US.

For full ticket and viewing information, see WWW.GORILLAZLIVENOW.COM

