THE WAR WITH GRANDPA: New “The Attic” & “Shaving Cream” Clips Released!

101 Studios and Brookdale Studios has released two new clips from the upcoming family comedy THE WAR WITH GRANDPA.

In “The Attic,” Peter (Oakes Fegley) argues with his parents (Rob Riggle, Uma Thurman) against moving out of his room into the upstairs attic. In “Shaving Cream,” Ed (Robert De Niro) is unpleasantly surprised when it’s revealed that his shaving cream is actually foam sealant. Check out “The Attic” and “Shaving Cream” clips below.

Official Synopsis: Sixth-grader Peter (Oakes Fegley) is pretty much your average kid-he likes gaming, hanging with his friends and his beloved pair of Air Jordans. But when his recently widowed grandfather Ed (Robert De Niro) moves in with Peter’s family, the boy is forced to give up his most prized possession of all, his bedroom. Unwilling to let such an injustice stand, Peter devises a series of increasingly elaborate pranks to drive out the interloper, but Grandpa Ed won’t go without a fight. Soon, the friendly combatants are engaged in an all-out war with side-splitting consequences. Based on the award-winning book by Robert Kimmel Smith, THE WAR WITH GRANDPA also stars Christopher Walken, Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Cheech Marin, Laura Marano and Jane Seymour.

THE WAR WITH GRANDPA will be released in theaters on October 9, 2020.

