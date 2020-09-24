THE SWEET LIFE OF STEVE: Chef Steve Konopelski Launches Delectable New Web Series!

Chef Steve Konopelski has just launched a brand-new YouTube series — The Sweet Life of Steve. This unique baking show will feature some of the most captivating recipes from the his legendary bakery, Turnbridge Talbot. Season One of the series will feature 10 full-length episodes plus a short holiday special covering a range of sweet and savory recipes. Highlights include a flourless chocolate torte, pulled pork dinner with sides, beer bread BLT, Konopelski’s award-winning pecan pie and much more. In addition to full-length episodes, the series will include short “Just the Tip” videos that demonstrate specific techniques used in the main episodes.

Visually engaging and culinary instruction that isn’t pretentious or boring, mouth watering treats, AND plenty of one liners that will have you laughing for the first time since March, ‘The Sweet Life of Steve’ is everything you need to help you cope in the homestretch of 2020!

More About Steve Konopelski

Steve Konopelski is the executive chef and co-owner of Turnbridge Talbot, a bake shop on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Konopelski has been seen on Food Network (Season 1 winner of Haunted Gingerbread Showdown and Season 2 runner up of Holiday Baking Championship), and has had wedding cakes featured in “The Knot,” “Brides,” and “Martha Stewart.” Konopelski graduated from the Professional Division of the Royal Winnipeg Ballet, before moving his talents to Broadway. After studying the art of French Pastry at the French Culinary Institute in NY and graduating top of his class, Konopelski worked at some of the top fine dining restaurants in NY.

