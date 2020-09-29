UFC 1: ORIGINS — First Trailer For Unleashed For MMA Documentary From Producers of “The Last Dance”

Tracing the roots of the pro-MMA league back to its tumultuous first event in 1993, UFC 1: Origins explores the improbable tale of how Rorion Gracie, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Art Davie, once a used car salesman, teamed with Bob Meyrowitz’s pay-per-view company SEG to mount UFC 1 in Denver and launch a sports phenomenon.

From the producers who brought you “The Last Dance,” the film was directed by Mason Gordon (“Keswanis: A Most Modern Family,” “Carmelo Anthony: Made in New York”) and features an epic lineup of personalities from the world of MMA:

Rorion Gracie (Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter, co-founder of the UFC)

Royce Gracie (Brazilian jiu-jitsu fighter, 3 Time UFC Tournament Champion, UFC Hall of Famer)

Art Davie (Business Executive, Creator & Co-Founder of the UFC)

Bob Meyrowitz (Semaphore Entertainment Group (SEG), Former Owner of the UFC)

Ken Shamrock (boxing promoter, professional wrestler, and retired mixed martial artist and kickboxer)

Taylor Wily (actor “Hawaii 5-0”, former sumo wrestler and mixed martial artist)

Gerard Gordeau (former savateur, karateka, and mixed martial artist)

Art Jimmerson (retired boxer & mixed martial artist)

Zane Frazier (former karateka, kickboxer and mixed martial artist)

Kevin Rosier (kickboxer, boxer and mixed martial artist)

Kathy Long (retired five time world kickboxing champion and mixed martial arts fighter)

Check out the trailer for the film below and mark your calendar for its October 16th release date on VOD.

A Live Premiere Event for the film will be held on October 14th @8pm EST / 5pm PST — Buy Your Tickets for the Live Premiere Event at ufc1doc.com!

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.