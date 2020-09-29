UNHINGED: Russell Crowe’s Epic Road Rage Flick Explodes Onto Blu-ray This November!

Get unhinged at home when Unhinged arrives on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD, from Lionsgate, as well as Digital and On Demand November 17th. Academy Award® winner Russell Crowe (2000, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Gladiator) stars alongside Caren Pistorius (Slow West, Mortal Engines, Gloria Bell), Primetime Emmy® nominee Jimmi Simpson (2018, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, “Westworld”), and Gabriel Bateman (Playmobil: The Movie, Child’s Play, TV’s “The Dangerous Book for Boys”) in this unpredictable, edge-of-your-seat thrill ride. The Unhinged Blu-ray™ Combo and DVD will be available for the price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.

OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS

Academy Award® winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that explores something we’ve all experienced — road rage — to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself, and everyone she loves, the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.

BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES

Audio Commentary with Director Derrick Borte, Cinematographer Brendan Galvin, Production Designer Fredrick Waff, and Costume Designer Denise Wingate

“This Side of Rage” Featurette

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.