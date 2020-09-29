UNHINGED: Russell Crowe’s Epic Road Rage Flick Explodes Onto Blu-ray This November!

Get unhinged at home when Unhinged arrives on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack (plus DVD and Digital) and DVD, from Lionsgate, as well as Digital and On Demand November 17th. Academy Award® winner Russell Crowe (2000, Best Actor in a Leading Role, Gladiator) stars alongside Caren Pistorius (Slow West, Mortal Engines, Gloria Bell), Primetime Emmy® nominee Jimmi Simpson (2018, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series, “Westworld”), and Gabriel Bateman (Playmobil: The Movie, Child’s Play, TV’s “The Dangerous Book for Boys”) in this unpredictable, edge-of-your-seat thrill ride. The Unhinged Blu-ray™ Combo and DVD will be available for the price of $39.99 and $29.95, respectively.
OFFICIAL SYNOPSIS
Academy Award® winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a psychological thriller that explores something we’ve all experienced — road rage — to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion. Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible. Soon, Rachel finds herself, and everyone she loves, the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons. What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.
BLU-RAY / DVD / DIGITAL SPECIAL FEATURES
- Audio Commentary with Director Derrick Borte, Cinematographer Brendan Galvin, Production Designer Fredrick Waff, and Costume Designer Denise Wingate
- “This Side of Rage” Featurette