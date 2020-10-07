Stone Temple Pilots Announce October 16th Livestream Event; To Perform Iconic ‘Purple’ Album In Its Entirety

Stone Temple Pilots will perform their iconic album, Purple in its entirety for an epic livestream event, Friday October 16 @ 5pm PST / 8pm EST via watch.stonetemplepilots.com

When Stone Temple Pilots returned to the studio in 1994 to record the band’s second album, the quartet was facing the high expectations set by its debut Core, which sold more than eight million copies and earned a Grammy Award. The release of Purple would cement their place as one of the definitive bands of their generation as the album debuted #1 on the Billboard album chart on its way to selling more than six million copies.

Tickets for the livestream event are $10.00 and can be purchased HERE

Exclusive STP merch will be available to ticket purchasers.

About Stone Temple Pilots:

With over 50 million albums sold, Stone Temple Pilots roared on to the scene in 1992 with their debut, Core. A breakout success, the album peaked #3 on the Billboard 200 chart, and dominated radio waves with hits like “Sex Type Thing,” “Wicked Garden,” and the Grammy-Award winning smash single, “Plush.” STP quickly distinguished themselves as a band beholden to no trend. Boasting the inimitable riffs of guitarist Dean DeLeo, the propulsive rhythm section of bassist Robert DeLeo and drummer Eric Kretz, and the charismatic baritone of front man Scott Weiland, STP ruled airways, video playlists and charts alike, over their legendary career. In 2020, STP released their eighth studio and first all-acoustic album Perdida, the second album with lead vocalist Jeff Gutt, to rave reviews. Paste magazine says, Perdida may be the most sonically rich experience that Stone Temple Pilots have offered their fans to date. www.stonetemplepilots.com

Jason Price founded the mighty Icon Vs. Icon more than a decade ago. Along the way, he’s assembled an amazing group of like-minded individuals to spread the word on some of the most unique people and projects on the pop culture landscape.