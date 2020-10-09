Natalie Erika James’ Critically Acclaimed Gothic Thriller ‘Relic’ To Hit Blu-ray On November 17th

Layered with atmospheric dread, first-time writer/director Natalie Erika James crafts an unforgettable new spin on the haunted house movie with Relic. Starring Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns, The Newsroom) , Robyn Nevin (The Matrix Reloaded, Top of the Lake), and Bella Heathcote (Fifty Shades Darker, The Neon Demon), this dramatic psychological thriller makes its Blu-ray and DVD debut November 17th, 2020 from Scream Factory, in conjunction with IFC Midnight. Fans of this hauntingly unsettling film can pre-order their copies now by visiting ShoutFactory.com

Synopsis: When elderly mother Edna (Robyn Nevin) inexplicably vanishes, her daughter Kay (Emily Mortimer) and granddaughter Sam (Bella Heathcote) rush to their family’s decaying country home, finding clues of her increasing dementia scattered around the house in her absence. After Edna returns just as mysteriously as she disappeared, Kay’s concern that her mother seems unwilling or unable to say where she’s been clashes with Sam’s unabashed enthusiasm to have her grandma back. As Edna’s behavior turns increasingly volatile, both begin to sense that an insidious presence in the house might be taking control of her. All three generations of women are brought together through trauma and a powerful sense of strength and loyalty to face the ultimate fear together.

