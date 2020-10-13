Hip Hop Legends Insane Clown Posse Drop First Track, “Ding Ding Doll,” From Upcoming Album

Underground hip hop legends Insane Clown Posse have just dropped a surprise single titled “Ding Ding Doll.” The track, which can be heard at this location, is the first taste of new music from the ICP’s upcoming full-length masterpiece. The new single comes hot on the heels of the band’s recent launch of the “Weekly Freekly Weekly,” their mockumentary Hatchet Action News network. The new endeavor features your favorite anchors Guy Gorfey and Fats Pepper, as well as an expose by Chris Hansen. Fans can join the news team as they fill you in on everything you need to know about ICP’s House Party Peep Show happening the entire month of October. This epic event, which includes this year’s Hallowicked concert, is also the first of the Ultra Live Monster Five Concert Series.

Text “JUGGALO” to 474747 to stay up to date on all ICP happenings.

