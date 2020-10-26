THE BLACK MOODS Share Tribute To Tom Petty On “I Need To Know” Cover

Arizona-based rock and roll trio THE BLACK MOODS pay tribute to one of their most esteemed musical idols, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, with a fiery cover of their 1978 single “I Need To Know” from the band’s second album You’re Gonna Get It!. A trailer clip with THE BLACK MOODS performing the track during soundcheck for a recent live appearance can be seen via YouTube HERE. Out Friday (10/23), stream/download “I Need To Know” across all digital platforms here: https://slinky.to/TBMINeedToKnow.The trio were recently announced on the lineup Aftershock Festival 2021 in Sacramento, CA on October 9. See a full list of upcoming live appearances below.

“We love Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers,” shares THE BLACK MOODS vocalist/guitarist JOSH KENNEDY. “They have affected every part of what we are as a band and as songwriters. I’m hard-pressed to find a song in their catalog I don’t like, but for some reason ‘I Need To Know’ sticks out for me. That song is a BAND song. You can hear that it takes each one of them to make it come alive. That’s why I love playing it so much–it really brings the band together. We’ve played it as part of our live shows for quite a while and had an absolute blast recording it in the studio. There will never be another band like Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.”

Following the release of their sophomore full-length album SUNSHINE in May via Steelhorse Entertainment/The Fuel, THE BLACK MOODS made career history by landing their first-ever Top 20 Billboard Active Rock radio charting single with its catchy, effervescent title track “Sunshine” peaking at #16. The album’s three previously released singles debuted in the Top 30 Active Rock charts: “Bad News” [#24], “Bella Donna” [#29] and “Whatcha Got [#30]. The band also landed a cover feature on their hometown weekly news outlet Phoenix New Times.

THE BLACK MOODS continued to keep the gears grinding during the pandemic by packing up their home studio and temporarily going to the Ozarks (Kennedy’s hometown) to isolate and begin writing and recording their next album with Sunshine’s Grammy-nominated producer Johnny “K” Karkazis. The band also remotely recorded a new track with legendary producer Eddie Kramer (Led Zeppelin, The Beatles), the release of which is TBA.

Known for their galvanizing live performances—which have seen them perform alongside acts including The Doors’ Robbie Krieger, Shinedown, Jane’s Addiction, Whitesnake, Adelitas Way and Otherwise–THE BLACK MOODS will continue to safely bring their showmanship to the stage with appearances at the below listed shows and festivals:

11/14 11/15 – Lake Pleasant, AZ – Volstock @ Pleasant Harbor

11/20 – Puerto Penasco, MX – RCPM en Vivo @ Rocky Point

4/10/2021 Orlando, FL – Hops & Hogs Festival @ Orlando Amphitheater

9/4-5/2021 Charlotte, NC – Hops & Hogs Festival @ Park Expo Center

10/9/2021 Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival @ Discovery Park

For more information on THE BLACK MOODS, please visit:

